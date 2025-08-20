Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth arrested and charged over indecent images

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Neil Pooran
Wednesday 20 August 2025 12:40 EDT
The whip has been removed from MSP Colin Smyth (Jane Barlow/PA)
The whip has been removed from MSP Colin Smyth (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

MSP Colin Smyth has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour.

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court at a later date.

He was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election.

The Scottish Parliament website now lists him as an Independent.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A spokesman for Scottish Labour said: “The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation.

“We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation.

Mr Smyth released a statement on Wednesday, saying: “These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time.

“I am obviously co-operating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

“I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected.”

