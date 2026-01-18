Health board accepts probable link between deaths and hospital water system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A health board has accepted that there was probably a “causal connection” between infections suffered by patients and the water system at a flagship hospital.

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry has been examining the design and construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children in the wake of deaths linked to infections, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main.

In closing submissions to the inquiry published ahead of final oral hearings, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said it has been “broadly acknowledged that there is no definite link between infections and the water system.”

However, it said that it accepts that it is “more likely than not that a material proportion of the additional environmentally relevant bloodstream infections (BSI) in the paediatric haemato-oncology population between 2016 and 2018 had a connection to the state of the hospital water system”.

open image in gallery The inquiry was launched following the death of Milly Main ( Kimberly Darroch/PA )

It said that, as previously stated, the rate of infection steadily decreased after remedial measures were started, including those pertaining to the water system, in 2018.

“NHSGGC accepts that, on the balance of probabilities, there is a causal connection between some infections suffered by patients and the hospital environment, in particular the water system,” it said.

“NHSGGC departs from its earlier submissions in this regard, having heard all expert evidence.”

When asked about the closing submissions, an NHSGGC spokesperson said: “We remain fully committed to supporting the inquiry in its investigations.”

Milly Main died in 2017 after contracting an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children’s cancer ward on the campus of the QEUH in Glasgow.

The inquiry will begin to hear final oral submissions next week, starting on January 20.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We established a statutory public inquiry so that families could get answers to their questions, and so that lessons can be learned for future hospital projects.

“As an independent core participant of the Inquiry, the Scottish Government is committed to assisting the Inquiry and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”