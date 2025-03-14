Scottish Government to give extra £10m to universities under financial strain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government has announced an extra £10 million of funding to support Scottish universities facing financial challenges.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said on Friday that the funding, given via the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), would go to the likes of the University of Dundee, taking the support for the sector from the Scottish Government to £25 million, as well as the £1.1 billion in the 2025-2026 budget for university teaching and research.

Ms Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government is providing an additional £10 million support package to assist universities such as Dundee with navigating immediate financial challenges.

“This is on top of the £15 million of extra support previously announced for the sector in February.

“Ministers have held further meetings with the University of Dundee, unions and the Scottish Funding Council this week, building on the extensive engagement that has already taken place with the institution since financial issues came to light.

“Both the higher education minister and I have conveyed our deep concern at the level of job losses currently being discussed at the university.

She added: “While the university is an autonomous institution, it is our clear expectation that the university’s leadership works with us, and engages fully with staff and trade unions, to explore all options to protect jobs.

“Work will continue in the coming days to convene the right range of expertise from across government, the sector, and the wider city region to support the institution as it continues to develop its financial recovery plan.

“Scotland’s universities play a pivotal role in the economy and wider society, and they must be supported to thrive into the future.

“This support package is another clear sign of the Scottish Government’s commitment to support the sector with financial challenges, challenges which have been compounded by UK Government policies on migration and employer national insurance contributions.”

Francesca Osowska, SFC chief executive, said: “We welcome Scottish ministers’ continued commitment to the tertiary sector and confirmation of this additional funding.

“Recognising the particular challenges facing the University of Dundee, we look forward to engaging with a wide range of partners to secure its continued success as a world-renowned university delivering excellent outcomes for learners and researchers and contributing to economic growth and social wellbeing.”

Professor Shane O’Neill, interim principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Dundee, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council as the funding is vital in ensuring our ongoing sustainability.

“We will continue to work with the SFC and a wide range of partners towards ensuring a successful and resilient future for our university, which is vital to the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of the city, our region and beyond.”