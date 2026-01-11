Holyrood Budget to focus ‘resolutely’ on people’s priorities, vows Robison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Next year’s Scottish Budget will focus “resolutely” on the public priorities of boosting the NHS and helping tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Holyrood’s Finance Secretary has said.

Shona Robison said her tax and spending plans for the coming year will be in “stark contrast” to Westminster policies she claimed are “holding Scotland back”.

She will deliver her critical pre-election draft Budget to Holyrood on Tuesday.

While the minority SNP Government usually needs to find support from other parties for its plans to be approved, Labour has said it will not block the Budget, meaning the proposals are guaranteed to be approved.

The Budget comes less than four months before May’s election, with Ms Robison saying she will deliver a financial plan that “focuses resolutely on the people of Scotland’s priorities”.

She added that her spending decisions will aim to bring about “further improvements in the NHS and supporting people with the cost of living at a time when so many people are struggling to make ends meet”.

She added: “We will use this Budget to continue the progress we are delivering in Scotland – bringing down NHS waiting lists, supporting families, reducing child poverty and growing the economy.

“The Budget measures we take forward will stand in stark contrast to those of the UK Government, which are holding Scotland back.

“Our Budget will continue the trusted leadership that this Government is providing in Scotland and drive progress on the issues people in Scotland care about the most.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.