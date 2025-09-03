‘Unhelpful’ Budget date could delay Holyrood tax and spending plans to new year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has said she may have to delay her budget for next year until after Christmas as a result of an “incredibly unhelpful” date for Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s fiscal plans.

The Chancellor confirmed on Wednesday she will set out her second Budget in the Commons on November 26.

Ms Reeves is drawing up the package of measures amid rampant speculation about tax rises and market jitters over the UK’s public finances.

But with the UK Government not setting out its policies until the end of November, Ms Robison said this “delay” means it is now “highly unlikely” the Scottish Government can bring forward its own draft budget – together with the associated spending review – before Christmas.

The current Holyrood term ends in March 2026 ahead of next May’s Scottish election, and Ms Robison said it is “incredibly unhelpful” that the initial parliamentary scrutiny of her proposals will now “likely be delayed into January”.

The Scottish Finance Secretary usually unveils their draft tax and spending plans for the coming year in December, with the current budget announced by Ms Robison on December 4 last year.

She said it was “deeply disappointing” the Treasury had failed to make Scottish ministers aware of their Budget date ahead of it being announced.

“It could not be clearer that Scotland is little more than an afterthought for the UK Government,” Mr Robison said.

“This delay by the UK Government makes it incredibly difficult for the Scottish Government to undertake the detailed financial planning needed to bring forward our own budget in the usual timescale.

“Given the impact of this decision for Scotland, it is deeply disappointing that the Treasury failed to make the Scottish Government aware in advance.

“This is not the positive working relationship we were promised by the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

“Unless the UK Government reconsiders this decision, it is highly unlikely that the Scottish Government will be able to bring forward our budget and spending review before Christmas.

“Given the short period available before Parliament dissolves in March, it is incredibly unhelpful that the initial parliamentary scrutiny will likely be delayed into January.”

The Chancellor confirmed on Wednesday she has asked the fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to prepare an independent forecast for the late November date to accompany the Budget.

Ms Reeves said she will prioritise curbing inflation and borrowing costs, keeping public spending under control by meeting her fiscal rules, and kick-starting economic growth.

However she is widely expected to have to hike taxes to balance the books – with the relatively late Budget date potentially giving her time to lay the groundwork for any such changes.

In a video posted on X, the Chancellor said: “We must bring inflation and borrowing costs down by keeping a tight grip on day-to-day spending through our non-negotiable fiscal rules.

“It’s only by doing this can we afford to do the things we want to do.

“If renewal is our mission and growth is our challenge, investment and reform are our tools.”

She said these “tools” will help build an economy that works better for Britons, telling people they can have “more pounds in your pocket, an NHS there when you need it”, and “opportunity for all”.

Ms Reeves added: “Those are my priorities. The priorities of the British people. And it is what I am determined to deliver.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The choice at the Budget is clear – we can go back to the cycle of austerity, debt and decline, or we can continue to invest in Scotland’s renewal.

“The three year spending review the UK government delivered guarantees £9.1 billion extra in public spending over the next three years for the Scottish Government. Austerity in Scotland is over thanks to Labour spending choices.”