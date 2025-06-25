Swinney apology to Gypsy Travellers ‘significant milestone’, campaigner says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A campaigner has lauded the First Minister’s apology over the “cultural genocide” of Gypsy Travellers in Scotland as a “significant milestone” for her community.

Roseanna McPhee welcomed the apology, which she said was the result of years of campaigning.

John Swinney made the formal apology at Holyrood on Thursday over “unfair and unjust policies” that caused “trauma” in what was known as the “tinker experiment”.

Between 1940 and 1980, the so-called experiment – supported by councils and the UK Government – attempted to strip away the nomadic lifestyle of Gypsy Travellers, providing rudimentary and often cramped huts for people to live in.

A report published by the Scottish Government stated that “the context within which the TE (tinker experiment) occurred is best understood as cultural genocide”.

Ms McPhee, whose family was among those settled in Pitlochry on the former Bobbin Mill site, had grown up in a prefabricated Second World War-style Nissen hut which had no electricity and used candles for light.

She welcomed the First Minister’s apology, but said more needed to be done to stop the discrimination that her community continues to face.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s a milestone that we have reached in our long, long campaign, with no resources and just two or three generals and few food soldiers, really, because most people want to hide.

“I think the fact we managed to achieve that apology from the Government is a significant milestone.

“We’re hopeful that discussions shall move forward, and perhaps something may be done about the general level of racism which we suffer, particularly in relation to public bodies.”

Ms McPhee said the apology could have been “more robust” and expressed disappointment that Mr Swinney did not label the Tinker Experiment as “cultural genocide”, the description used in the report published by the Government.

“Cultural genocide is a crime against humanity,” she said. “They did not name the offence. They did not say they took full responsibility of the offence.

“However, it’s a positive step on the road towards the discussion around restitution and just satisfaction.”

Asked if she believed the Scottish Government should offer redress to affected families, she said: “I absolutely believe it.

“If you’d been kept in degrading conditions as long as I have, with 16 health conditions and prevented from working with a joint-honours degrees and two post-graduates I think you might see some reason to have redress too.”