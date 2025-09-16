Case for Israeli sanctions ‘unanswerable’ after UN report, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The case for the UK imposing sanctions on members of the Israeli Government for its actions in Gaza are now “unanswerable”, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

A group of three independent experts commissioned by the United Nations’ Human Rights Council concluded in a report released on Tuesday that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

The group’s chairwoman Navi Pillay said there was clear intent to “destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention”.

Responding to the report, First Minister John Swinney – speaking as Israeli forces launched a ground offensive into Gaza City – said the report laid out “further deeply concerning evidence that a genocide is being committed” by the Netanyahu regime.

The Scottish Government is placing renewed pressure on UK ministers to place sanctions on their Israeli counterparts, with External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson writing to the UK Government.

“The situation is becoming ever more horrific and the international community cannot ignore our obligations to act in light of what we are seeing,” the First Minister said.

“Silence – and inaction – is not an option.

“Too many innocent Palestinians have already died, and more will follow unless we see serious and urgent action from the international community to put an end to this horror.

“The case for imposing sanctions on the members of the government of Israel who are responsible is now unanswerable.

“External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will today write to the UK Government to again insist that it shoulders its unique historic responsibility to pressurise the Israeli government to change course and ensure a peaceful resolution.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

Also responding to the report, Scottish Green external affairs spokesman Patrick Harvie said: “There is a responsibility on every government to take every step they can to end their complicity in the destruction, but too many are choosing to look the other way.

“The UK hasn’t only ignored the genocide that is taking place, it has actively denied it.”

He added: “The Scottish Government must lead by example.

“Our Parliament voted to back Green proposals for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel, but those words need to be turned into reality with a full range of actions, including the prosecution of any Israeli military personnel who have returned to Scotland.”