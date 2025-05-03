We owe ‘debt of gratitude’ to those who served in Second World War, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has said we owe a “great debt of gratitude” to all those who served in the Second World War ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Scottish Government ministers will take part in commemorations throughout this week to mark the anniversary on Thursday and honour those who served during the conflict.

First Minister John Swinney will attend Scotland’s national commemorative concert, hosted by Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland with support from the Scottish Government, at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

On Thursday he will lead a Scottish Parliament debate marking the anniversary, and he will then attend a further event in Perth at the weekend.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will represent the Scottish Government at events in Glasgow and London, respectively.

Speaking ahead of the commemorations, Mr Swinney thanked previous generations for their sacrifices and paid tribute to his own Royal Marine uncle who was killed during the war.

He said: “We owe a great debt of gratitude to all those who served our country throughout the Second World War, especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Were it not for the actions of the brave men and women who helped to liberate Europe 80 years ago, we might not enjoy the freedoms we take for granted today.

“This week and always, we remember them with pride and offer our heartfelt thanks.

“The commemorations are also an opportunity to emphasise our ongoing support for the Armed Forces and veterans community.

“Veterans and their families have much to offer their communities, that is why the Scottish Government is highly supportive of the aims of the Armed Forces Covenant and the organisations that help our veterans.

“As people across the country mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, I will be thinking about my uncle Thomas Hunter who laid down his life in an act of bravery in 1945.

“It is important that current and future generations understand what happened during those dark years of war and remember the sacrifices that were made on our behalf.”

Mr Swinney’s uncle, Corporal Thomas Peck Hunter of 43 Commando Royal Marines, was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross for bravery after he was killed in action in Italy in 1945.

A two-minute silence will take place in Scottish Government buildings at midday on Thursday.

The Scottish Government’s Victoria Quay and St Andrews House buildings will be lit up in red from Tuesday to Thursday as part of a campaign to light significant buildings across the UK.