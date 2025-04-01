Dundee University guilty of ‘academic vandalism’ over job cuts, says union

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dundee University has been accused of “academic and economic vandalism” after it announced 700 people could lose their jobs due to a financial crisis.

Fears have been raised of the institution collapsing after it revealed a £35 million deficit, resulting in plans to cut 632 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs.

In a letter to Holyrood’s Education Committee on Monday, interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill said the job cuts would likely affect around 700 people.

In recent weeks, the Scottish Funding Council approved £22 million of emergency funding for the institution, as well as launching an external probe into how the situation materialised.

Mary Senior, Scotland official for the University and Colleges Union (UCU), said: “Sacking over 700 staff at Dundee University is tantamount to academic and economic vandalism.

“This level of job cuts would be catastrophic for the city of Dundee and the surrounding area.

“We cannot let this destruction go ahead, the funding already announced by the Scottish Government and Funding Council is a start to prevent these cuts.

“We need to do better, to support students, education and jobs in the city.”

Scottish Tory education spokesman Miles Briggs said: “The growing number of job losses at Dundee University is an absolute hammer blow for staff who were still reeling from the initial level of cuts announced.

“Years of mismanagement at the university and brutal cuts from the SNP government are coming to home to roost and the consequences look set to be devastating.”

The Scottish Government is “asleep at the wheel”, Mr Briggs added, as he urged it to “act now”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This latest correspondence from University of Dundee management will only deepen the concerns of staff and students at the university at the level of job losses currently being discussed.

“Whilst universities are autonomous institutions, ministers share those concerns and have been clear that Dundee’s management must make every effort to protect jobs and engage fully with staff, students and trade unions.

“Ministers have engaged with the university’s leadership, trade unions and students in recent weeks to identify what more can be done to support the institution, beyond the £22 million of funding already provided by the Scottish Funding Council.

“If there is a further financial ask to be made of Government in relation to the immediate challenges facing Dundee, then this will be carefully considered.”

They added: “The Scottish Government has consistently flagged the disproportionate impact of UK migration policies and the UK Government’s national insurance contribution rise on Scottish universities through regular engagement with counterparts in UK Government.”