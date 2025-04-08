Former principal to lead expert taskforce set up to help Dundee University

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Dundee University principal has been named as the chairman of a new taskforce set up to help the cash-strapped institution.

A group of experts from academia, industry and local and national government is being established to “advise on the future success” of the university – which announced last week that 700 people could lose their jobs as it struggles to deal with a £35 million deficit.

Sir Alan Langlands, a former principal and vice-chancellor of both Dundee and Leeds universities, who has also served as the chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England and the NHS in England, will chair the new University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce.

The move was announced by Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who said: “We are establishing this taskforce to ensure the University of Dundee has all the important advice and expertise needed to recover and build a strong, secure and sustainable future.”

The group will meet for the first time this month and will work to produce recommendations which will “support the future of the university and its role in the wider city region”.

It comes as Ms Gilruth insisted Scottish ministers are “determined” that Dundee University will “thrive long into the future”.

She said that the “impact of the university’s teaching and world-leading research is profound”, adding that its “success is interwoven with the success of the Dundee city region”.

Ms Gilruth continued: “We will draw on the expertise of the taskforce to identify credible solutions and do everything possible to protect the interests of current and future students and staff.

“We will take account of all potential sources of funding and support, and we will continue to carefully consider any further asks of Government.”

The Scottish Government has already ensured an additional £22 million of emergency funding was made available to help Dundee University.

Sir Alan said it was a “privilege” to chair the new taskforce, adding: “These are very challenging times for a great many universities.

“At its core Dundee is a great university in a great city, transforming people’s lives and life chances through education, research and innovation, and contributing so much to the economic, social and cultural life of the city and beyond.

“The Scottish Government’s commitment to ensuring its long-term future and impact, and protecting the interests of students and staff provides a strong foundation for the work of the taskforce.”

Maggie Chapman, the incoming rector at the university, urged the taskforce to put staff and students at the heart of the probe.

“Many of the answers to the crisis at the university lie with the staff and students,” she said.

“They are the ones who make the university work and make it what it is. Their voices have been largely ignored until now.

“The scale of cuts being talked about would be disastrous for the university and for the city.

“While expert advice is welcome, and shows that the Scottish Government is taking the crisis seriously, we must see staff and students included in the process.

“Their voices must be heard, their questions must be answered and their concerns must be addressed.

“For the last five months we have seen a bunker mentality from senior management.

“We have seen mismanagement, poor governance and very poor communications from the university’s executive group. That has to change if the university is to have a successful and prosperous future.”

While Mary Senior, the Scotland official at the University and College Union (UCU), welcomed the move – which the Dundee branch of her body had previously called for.

“It’s vital that there is meaningful involvement from campus trade unions in this group, and that it works at speed to save jobs and education, and to ensure that the university moves forward as a successful institution for the future,” she said.