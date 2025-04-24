Lulu to receive honorary doctorate after six decades in spotlight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lulu is to be awarded an honorary doctorate for her “extraordinary” contribution to music.

The Scottish singer will be recognised by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on Thursday July 3.

She will be joined by around 300 students who are graduating across music, drama, dance, production, film and education at the conservatoire in Glasgow.

Lulu, 76, has spent more than 60 years in the spotlight, having rose to stardom in her early teens with her breakout hit Shout.

She has not let the subsequent decades slow her down, having performed at Glastonbury last year as well as her sell-out Champagne for Lulu tour in 2024, which she said was her last.

The Grammy Award-winner has a string of performances lined up this year, including at Mighty Hoopla in London, the Cheltenham Jazz Festival, and the HebCelt Festival in the Outer Hebrides.

She said: “I’m so honoured to be nominated for an honorary doctorate and I’m so excited to join students for their summer graduation.

“The performing arts are so vital to our culture and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is a fabulous institution. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Also receiving honorary doctorates are Scottish theatre designer Bunny Christie and American jazz musician Wynton Marsalis.

Christie said: “As a production designer born in Scotland, I am delighted to accept an honorary doctorate in production from the world-renowned Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, which trains the young designers of the future who join the UK’s hugely successful and profitable, visual and creative industries.”

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “Honorary doctorates are awarded to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to their respective fields and our cultural landscape, and Bunny Christie, Lulu and Wynton Marsalis exemplify this at the highest level.

“Bunny Christie’s groundbreaking set and costume designs have elevated theatrical storytelling, Lulu has redefined what it means to be a performer – from timeless hits to her versatility across music, stage and television – and Wynton Marsalis’s mastery and advocacy for jazz, classical and music education have cemented his legacy as one of the world’s great musical ambassadors.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in July, where we’ll celebrate our graduating class of 2025.”