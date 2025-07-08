Ayr United granted licence for alcohol sales pilot at Premier Sports Cup games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A small section of the Ayr United support will be able to buy alcohol at two home Premier Sports Cup games as part of a pilot scheme.

The William Hill Championship club have been granted alcohol licences for Somerset Park by South Ayrshire Council.

The ticket price of £35 will give admission to a maximum of 66 supporters aged 18 and over to the match and includes up to four pints per person before the game and a further pint at half-time.

The matches are against Arbroath on Saturday July 19 and Forfar on Tuesday July 22, and the test events will take place within the current disability section.

In line with existing legislation, the fans involved in the pilot scheme will not be able to view the pitch while in the bar area.

Alcohol has been banned in Scottish football stadiums outside of corporate areas since 1981 following the post-match riot at the Old Firm Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park the previous season.

Sport Minister Maree Todd said: “Our position on alcohol sales at Scottish football grounds has not changed.

“It is for local licensing authorities and Police Scotland to satisfy themselves that the pilot projects are permissible within the current legislative framework when granting licences.”

Italian lager Moretti is the only alcoholic drink provided during the test events, with soft drink alternatives available.

The statement on the club’s official website said: “We hope this initiative will add to the enjoyment of the matchday experience for supporters. We appreciate your support and will provide any necessary updates closer to the match.”