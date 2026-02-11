Edinburgh Festival Fringe announces first shows for 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows for 2026 have been announced.

The festival has revealed its first 351 shows for the upcoming season, which hail collectively from 24 countries and will take place at 70 venues across the city.

The Fringe programme so far includes theatre, circus, cabaret and variety, comedy, physical theatre, dance, children’s shows, music, musicals and spoken word.

More shows will be announced on April 1 and May 6, while the official programme launch takes place on June 4.

Tony Lankester, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “The first show reveal is such an exciting moment in the Fringe calendar, especially in the tail-end of a cold, dark Scottish winter – it’s such a joy to remember that we have this incredible festival to look forward to.

“I feel tremendously energised by the variety of work that’s on offer at this early stage, and I’d like to encourage everyone who loves the Fringe to browse through today’s shows and book one thing, immediately, that excites you. I promise, it’ll give the next few months an added buzz of anticipation.”

Shows include Cluedo, brought to life at St Ninian’s Hall in a fast-moving stage whodunnit, and A Knitting Cabaret, Stitch In Time, an award-winning hour of lost wartime knitting songs, originally created during the world wars as women knitted for the soldiers.

There are also a wide range of tribute shows across the festival, including Stevie Nicks – The Gypsy That I Was, ABBA Odyssey – The Live Concert!, Amy – Tears Dry On Their Own, The Rising; A Tribute To Springsteen And The E Street Band, and Material Girl: Madonna The Icon.

This year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe will run from August 7 to 31.