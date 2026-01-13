Scottish child payment increase ‘falls short’, says poverty action group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The proposed Scottish child payment increase “falls far short” of eradicating child poverty, the director of a child poverty action group has said.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison made an announcement during Tuesday’s Scottish Budget that the Scottish child payment would be increasing from £27.15 per week to £40 in 2027-28.

Director of Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, John Dickie, said the proposed funding does not go far enough and the opportunity to go further has been “wasted”.

He said: “This draft Budget announcement was a critical opportunity to build on recent child poverty progress here in Scotland, but the opportunity to go much further has been largely wasted.

“The promise to increase the Scottish child payment for babies under one is a positive step but won’t kick in for over a year, and even then leaves the vast majority of children without any additional financial support.

“More breakfast clubs, after school and holiday activities will be welcome for families but will have very limited, if any, impact on overall levels of child poverty.

“With 2030 targets looming the opportunities wasted today should ring alarm bells for all those who want to see child poverty eradicated.”

Mr Dickie continued: “All the evidence pointed to investment in Scottish child payment as the most straightforward, impactful and cost-effective way to protect family living standards and make further progress on what the First Minister says is his number one priority.

“The lack of any real terms increase in Scottish social security support for families in the coming year is therefore hugely disappointing.

“Money earmarked but no longer needed for two-child limit payments could have been used to provide a real boost to family incomes and lift thousands more children out of poverty.

“In short this is a Budget that will, in time, provide additional help for some struggling families, but which falls far short of what is needed to build a truly credible path toward eradicating child poverty.

“It is now vital that in the run up to the Scottish election all the parties set out how they will scale up investment in the social security, childcare, housing and employment support that is needed to meet the child poverty targets they all backed.”

Cara Hilton, senior policy and public affairs manager in Scotland at food bank charity Trussell has called on the Scottish Government to increase the Scottish Child Payment for all children and not just for those under one.

The charity have said that “food bank need remains well above levels a decade ago.”

Ms Hilton said: “Trussell is delighted to see the Finance Secretary take the bold step to increase the Scottish Child Payment to £40 a week for families with a baby under the age of one. She has listened to the families and food banks across Scotland,who have been imploring her to act.

“However, we continue to urge the Scottish Government to increase the Scottish Child Payment to £40 for all children. Our Trussell data shows that parcels for families with children aged 12-16 rose by 7% over the past five years because at its current level, the payment isn’t enough to prevent families with older children being forced through the doors of food banks.

“While today’s announcement will help ensure all babies born in Scotland have a good start in life, ease pressure on public services, and help to boost our economy, we continue to need action to increase the incomes of families with children aged one to 16.

“Food bank need remains well above levels a decade ago and many people are still struggling to afford the essentials. We need more bold choices to transform lives across our communities.”

However, charity Save the Children said they are “delighted” at the budget announcement which will “meaningfully tackle child poverty”.

Claire Telfer, head of Scotland, Save the Children, said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government has committed to doing better for babies in today’s budget by announcing a boost to the Scottish Child Payment for families with a baby from 2027.

“We have been campaigning hard for targeted income increases for families with a baby under one when the impacts of tackling and preventing poverty can have the greatest impact. This is the bold action we have been calling for to meaningfully tackle child poverty and make sure every baby in Scotland has an equal chance to thrive.”