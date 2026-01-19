Woman who says smear test saved her life urges others not to delay screening

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A grandmother who says a smear test saved her life after detecting cancer has urged others not to delay having the check.

Gayle Maxwell was told aged just 39 that she had cancer on February 17, 2015. She had the smear test at the start of January that year, after delaying it to enjoy the Christmas holidays.

Doctors found a tumour which was growing fast and aggressively and she had surgery that April, followed by chemotherapy and internal radiotherapy.

She was given the all clear in October 2015, and had regular check-ups for the next five years.

Ms Maxwell credits the smear test with saving her life, and is sharing her story to raise awareness during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, which begins on Monday.

She said: “If I hadn’t had the smear test done at that time, or if I’d waited, you’re talking about a whole different game.

“The tumour was growing fast and aggressively, so I had my operation in the April.

“The surgery removed the tumour and other affected areas before I received chemotherapy and brachytherapy (internal radiotherapy), but if I’d been any later in my detection, it could have been inoperable.

“Thanks to my treatment and prompt detection, even though my cancer was quite serious, I got the all clear in October 2015.

“A close eye was kept on me with check-ups from my doctor every six months for five years.”

She added: “A smear test found my cancer early – and saved my life, now I’m living well and enjoying family time.”

Ms Maxwell, 50, works for NHS Highland as a clinical support secretary and has three children and four grandchildren, with another on the way.

She is backing the Scottish Government’s Be The Early Bird campaign which aims to highlight the benefits of finding cancer at an earlier stage when more treatment options are available.

The grandmother, who lives in Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, said: “My advice would be – as daunting as a smear test might be, the results of not having one could be much more challenging. The test takes minutes.

“As I know well, the repercussions of dealing with cancer are far greater than going in for a two-minute smear test.

“I totally understand the fear which stops people from getting tested, not wanting it to be something bad, but that fear is not going to make the outcome any better.

“If you go and get it done, you might be at a stage where things can be treated in a better way, a faster way, a much more successful way, and you’ll be able to live well again.”

In Scotland, cervical screening is offered to women and anyone with a cervix aged between 25 and 64.

Health experts say it is important for those eligible to attend cervical screening every time they are invited, even if they have had the HPV vaccine, with routine screening taking place every five years.

More information can be found at https://www.getcheckedearly.org/cancer-screening/cervical-screening/.