Scotch eggs recalled by major food brand over salmonella fears

A major food brand have recalled their popular scotch eggs from UK supermarkets over fears they contain salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that Wall’s 113g Classic Scotch Egg and the 226g 2 Classic Scotch Eggs products have been recalled by Compleat Food Group, who own the snack brand.

The impacted products have a use by date of July 2, 2025.

Point of sale notices will also be displayed in stores to explain why the products are being recalled and advise customers what to do if they have purchased the snacks.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, according to the FSA.

The recall comes as data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that food poisoning infections have reached their highest level in a decade across England.

The figures revealed a 17.1 per cent rise in reported cases of salmonella and campylobacter between 2023 and 2024, two of the most common bacterial causes of foodborne illness.

Salmonella, formally called salmonellosis, is caused by bacteria which typically lives in animal intestines.

It is usually contracted by consuming undercooked or raw meat, poultry, eggs or unpasteurised products. It can also be contracted from close contact with infected individuals or via cross-contamination in the kitchen.

In light of the rise in infections, the UKHSA is reminding the public to adopt robust hygiene practices to protect themselves.

“We are voluntarily recalling the following Wall’s products with a use-by date of 2nd July 2025 only due to a potential risk of salmonella,” Wall’s said.

“If you have purchased either product, please do not eat it. Return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, no receipt is required.

“This is an isolated incident and no other Wall’s products are affected.”