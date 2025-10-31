Scots woman killed in LA remembered as ‘one of a kind’ at Arran funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scots woman who was killed in Los Angeles while pursuing her dream of becoming a defence lawyer has been remembered as “one of a kind” at her funeral.

June Bunyan, 37, was laid to rest on the Isle of Arran on Friday following a funeral service at Brodick Parish Church.

She had moved to California several years ago and died on September 11.

A man understood to have been her husband has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Ms Bunyan’s body was repatriated to Scotland following a fundraising campaign by family and friends.

The Robert Gordon University graduate had grown up on Arran.

Her funeral was conducted by Rev Knowledge Zinduru, minister of Isle of Arran Parish Church.

Addressing Ms Bunyan’s family and friends who had gathered to celebrate and mourn her tragically cut short life, he said: “From the very start, she was a bright spark – curious, sharp and full of life.

“From playgroup through primary school, she was a constant and keen learner.

“June loved to tell a story – often one that got her into a bit of trouble.”

The minister said Ms Bunyan was always growing and learning and tried to find humour in every situation to make them memorable.

“June was an excellent speaker who began reciting (Robert) Burns at a very young age,” he added.

“She possessed a natural gift for the distinct tongue and rhythm required for such performances.”

He told mourners her love of learning took her from Arran to Glasgow, where she completed a creative writing and English degree, a business degree in Inverness and finally to Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Dr Zinduru said graduating with a law degree with distinction was her “proudest academic moment”.

He added: “In 2021, while studying for her law degree, June was thrown an unexpected curveball – a brain tumour.

“Something which she kept relatively private, not wanting any fuss, yet she approached surgery and recovery with her signature mix of fearless determination and humour – even arriving late for her operation, much to everyone’s disbelief.

“That was June through and through, brave, unflappable and impossible not to admire.”

Ms Bunyan worked at the homelessness charity Shelter during this period of her life, he said.

The minister said Ms Bunyan had a lifelong friendship with Vicky Tulika, which continued after she moved to Los Angeles.

Dr Zunduru said: “June had an incredible ability to connect with people wherever she went.

“This was evident in the many floral tributes left in LA along the trail she had planned to complete, the heartfelt poems shared in her memory, the wonderfully chaotic photos sent by friends, and even a touching acknowledgement from Robert Gordon University.

“It’s truly heart-warming to hear how deeply she touched so many lives.

“June was one of a kind – clever, brave, determined, and beautifully mischievous, filling every room with laughter and every mind with stories.

“Though she’s no longer with us, her spirit will always live on – in every story told, every book unopened, and every laugh that escapes when we remember her.

“Knowing June, she’s probably up there right now, telling stories and causing chaos, just as she always did.”