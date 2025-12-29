Singer, judge and kiltmaker among Scots recognised in honours list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 1970s popstar, a heritage kiltmaker and a former UK government minister are among prominent Scots to appear in the New Year Honours list.

Eve Graham, from Perth, who found fame as the singer with the New Seekers, has been made an MBE for services to the music industry.

The band had international success with tracks like I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing and were Britain’s 1972 Eurovision entry.

Graham, their female lead singer, toured Europe and the US, even performing at Richard Nixon’s inauguration ball in 1973.

Others honoured include Simon Milne, regius keeper of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, who receives a knighthood for services to botany, conservation and horticulture; while Adam Ingram, former Labour MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, receives one for parliamentary and political service.

Lorna Dawson, head of forensic science at the James Hutton Institute, has been given a damehood for services to innovations in soil and forensic science.

She said: “I am humbled and delighted on being appointed DBE for services to the innovation and application of forensic soil science.

“This honour recognises the power of scientific innovation, partnership and how forensic soil science can support justice on a national and global scale.

“I thank in particular my family for supporting me, and the many people in organisations I have worked with to help establish forensic soil science as an accepted and invaluable discipline across the world.”

Sir Simon has had the title of regius keeper at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh for the past 12 years and said he is honoured to receive the knighthood.

He said: “It is an immense honour to be appointed a Knight Bachelor, the second in 355 years for this truly remarkable organisation.

“My interest in plants dates to the 1970s when, as a child, I helped propagate seeds brought back by my uncle from fieldwork in the Far East and volunteered on a local nature reserve.

“On reflection, these early experiences inspired my lifelong curiosity in nature and commitment to conservation.

“Receiving this award as I prepare to retire from such an extraordinary community is deeply meaningful.”

Sir Adam, who stood down as an MP in 2010, served as Northern Ireland security minister from 1997 to 2001 and as armed forces minister from 2001 to 2007.

When he stood down from that post in 2007, he had been the longest-serving defence minister in the history of the Ministry of Defence.

Other Scots honoured in the list include Lady Rae, a senior judge and lawyer, who has been made a CBE for services to the law, charity and education in Scotland.

Former Celtic chief executive Fergus McCann has also been made a CBE for services to the economy and charity.

Professor Sue Rigby, principal of Edinburgh Napier University, becomes a CBE for services to higher education.

Two officials at National Records Scotland are also recognised.

Dr Alan Borthwick and Dr David Brown, who has since left the organisation, have been made MBEs in recognition of their work to return stolen documents from the national archives.

Dr Borthwick said: “The letter with the offer of the honour was a genuine surprise.

“I was very happy to accept. It’s a tribute to the work of many of my current and former colleagues who supported David and I in checking the collections that might have been affected by the historical thefts.”

Dr Brown said: “I was surprised and delighted to receive this honour. It was quite unexpected, and I am very grateful for it.

“I am very conscious that it also represents recognition of the work of many other colleagues in resolving this historical theft issue.”

Marion Foster, founder of the College of Master Kilt Tailors, has been made an MBE for services to Scottish craftsmanship.

She said: “When I received the letter, I was stunned, it brought tears to my eyes, and I kept rereading it. It was confidential so I have had to keep the news to myself.

“The award has given me a refreshed and profound belief in the vision of the College of Master Kilt Tailors and a boost for me to keep going, by delivering and developing the online training programme, resulting in master kilt tailors with the only endorsed and approved certification in the UK (possibly the world).

“This programme represents the culmination of my experience and knowledge, a living archive of skills and traditions that I hoped to pass on to the next generation of craftsmen.”

She continued: “One would wonder why the craft of kilt making/tailoring is an endangered craft when there is a huge global demand for the kilt.

“It’s because the manufactured and ‘off the peg’ kilts are feeding the demand and the kiltmakers supplying the Highland wear shops are a very small part of the end price point.

“It does not provide a viable livelihood, but it could.”

She said the MBE is a “stepping stone to ensure the preservation of our cultural heritage where the unique identity of Scottish craftsmanship would be celebrated and preserved for generations to come.”