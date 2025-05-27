Rural Scots in four regions given ‘significant’ 4G coverage boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rural Scots have been given a “significant” boost in mobile coverage following a programme to improve 4G service in the country.

Some 13 mobile masts have been upgraded in four regions, with mobile networks now covering an area equivalent to thousands of football pitches.

Services have now been expanded in Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber; Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock; Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk; and Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale.

Before the upgrade, the 13 masts had only connected EE customers and those making 999 calls. They will now cover all four mobile network carriers.

The UK Government said the upgrades will transform connectivity in remote areas of Scotland that have long suffered from poor signal.

It said the regions should now have reliable 4G data for local residents and visitors.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This significant mobile connectivity boost, funded by the UK Government, will help people in some of Scotland’s most rural communities.

“It will support local businesses and improve access and safety for residents and visitors alike.

“Improving digital connectivity – including in our most remote communities – is a key part of the UK Government’s plan for change – it is vital to delivering jobs and economic growth.

“And upgrading existing masts rather than building new ones, there will be minimal environmental impact in what are some of Scotland’s most scenic areas.”

The upgrades form part of the UK Government’s shared rural network programme, a partnership with mobile network operators aimed at improving connectivity in rural areas throughout Britain.

The Government said the programme has delivered coverage to more than 95% of the UK’s landmass, with further improvements planned until early 2027.