Comedy festival launches search for Glasgow’s funniest pensioner

A search to find Glasgow’s funniest pensioner has been launched as part of this year’s Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Anyone old enough for a bus pass can enter, and successful applicants will secure a place on a free comedy course.

The four-week course from March 9 will end with a showcase on April 1, with both taking place at The Social Hub and delivered in partnership with Age Scotland, a charity for older people.

The initiative follows research by Age Scotland that found one in 10 older Scots suffer from chronic loneliness, and 36% of people over 50 do not have time for hobbies or other activities they like for relaxation and general enjoyment.

Entrants can nominate themselves, or friends or family members can nominate on their behalf.

Award-winning comedian Viv Gee will lead the comedy course. She has experience in lecturing in stand-up comedy at the University of Strathclyde as part of the comedy festival’s Comedy Connects programme.

Ben McLeod, general manager at The Social Hub Glasgow, said: “For me, Glasgow is the funniest city in the world, and that’s not just because of its great comedians, but because of the day-to-day interactions in cafes, at bus stops and on the street.

“We’re all about opening doors, giving people new opportunities and bringing people together.

“Together with Age Scotland and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, we’ve created this concept to celebrate older people at the festival, provide an opportunity for older people to learn something new, and create community in every sense – both behind and in front of the mic.

“I think we might just unearth a hidden gem. I can’t wait to meet the applicants.”

Age Scotland chief executive Katherine Crawford added: “We’re proud to be partnering with The Social Hub and Glasgow International Comedy Festival to help bridge the generation gap in comedy.

“Older people have a wealth of stories and life experience to draw on, but they are often under-represented on comedy stages. We also know that opportunities for creativity and social connection can be harder to come by in later life.

“By creating a welcoming route into stand-up, we hope this programme will inspire more older people to give comedy a go, connect with like-minded individuals and have a lot of laughs along the way.”

Michael Bochel, head of marketing and sponsorship at Glasgow International Comedy Festival, said: “As Sir Billy Connolly once said, Glasgow is the funniest city in the world bar none and Glasgow International Comedy Festival is set to celebrate that ethos with 19 days of comedy this spring.

“So many people think about trying stand-up but never get the chance or feel confident enough to do it.

“We hope this partnership with The Social Hub and Age Scotland can help people fulfil a lifelong ambition and tick something off their bucket list.

“The course participants will be in very safe hands with Viv, who is second to none as a comedy coach, and I know it will be an incredible experience for everyone involved. The team at Glasgow International Comedy Festival can’t wait to cheer the applicants on during the showcase.”

Entrants should contact glasgowcomedycourse@wearestoryshop.com or send a letter to: Comedy Course, The Social Hub, 15 Candleriggs Square, Glasgow G1 1TQ.

Applicants will be notified on whether they have secured a spot by 5pm on February 23 – the date when applications close.