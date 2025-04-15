Scots seabird populations still falling but some species stabilising – figures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s seabird populations are continuing to decline as threats including climate change and avian flu take their toll but some species are showing signs of recovery, statistics show.

The figures, from natural environment agency NatureScot, chart breeding numbers for 11 of the 24 species of seabirds that breed in Scotland, over the period 1986-2023.

They also document the “breeding success” – or the number of chicks produced – for 12 species over the same period.

The figures show that between 1986 and 2023, the 11 species assessed for breeding numbers were down 48% overall, with Arctic skua showing the worst decline at 83%.

However, they also show that between 2010 and 2023 three species had “stabilised”, while black-legged kittiwake, European shag and common guillemot populations increased in the sites surveyed.

The agency said the fall in Arctic skua numbers was likely due to a shortage of their food source, sandeels, as well as increased predation from great skuas.

Meanwhile, breeding success in 2023 was around the long-term average at 75% of the 1986 level, with NatureScot saying there was a “mixed picture” across the 12 species assessed.

Four species: Arctic skua, black-legged kittiwake, European shag and little tern; had higher than average breeding success, while five species had lower than average breeding success: Atlantic puffin, common tern, guillemot, northern fulmar and northern gannet.

The Arctic tern, great skua and razorbill had breeding success around the average.

Simon Foster, NatureScot trends analyst, said: “Scotland’s seabirds are of international importance, and they attract thousands of people to visit our coastlines each year, but they face many pressures and threats.

“Food availability, climate change, fisheries, predation, and invasive species are all thought to be contributing to their current declines.

“In recent years, avian flu has also had a considerable impact on several seabird species.

“Developments, such as offshore windfarms, may cause additional pressures on already declining seabird populations.

“Crucially, although they rely on the sea, they breed on land and so are relatively easy to monitor, compared with other marine life.”

He added that the figures showed the importance of continued long-term monitoring, to “help understand what is happening to our significant seabird populations so action can be taken whenever possible.”

The agency added that in response to the pressures facing seabird populations it had worked alongside the Scottish Government to put together the Scottish seabird conservation action plan, which recently completed a public consultation.

The latest Scottish biodiversity indicator for seabirds was prepared by NatureScot using data from the UK seabird monitoring programme.