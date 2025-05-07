Peak fares and alcohol ban to be scrapped on certain trains
The Scottish Government acknowledged the ban is ‘counterproductive and ineffective’
The ban on drinking alcohol on ScotRail services - described by the Scottish Government as “counter-productive and ineffective” - will come to an end.
The announcement was confirmed in John Swinney’s programme for government, a document which sets out the legislative plans for the next year.
The rail operator originally barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic after “people who are extremely drunk, or acting in a disorderly manner” showed “complete disregard towards Covid-19 precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping a physical distance from others”.
Since November 16, 2020, alcohol has not been allowed in stations or trains, and people “showing specific signs of intoxication” have not been permitted to travel. The ban was supported by the British Transport Police, who would assist railway staff to enforce the rules.
A passenger survey conducted at the end of 2023 revealed divided opinions on the potential lifting of the ban, with feedback described as "50/50".
But Opposition MSPs have called for the ban to be axed, with the Conservatives calling it “draconian”.
The latest announcement comes as Mr Swinney pledged to end peak rail fares “for good” on September 1.
The programme for government document said ScotRail will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour, particularly where it affects women and girls.
“As part of this continuing programme, we will respond to the concerns of railway staff and others that the current general ScotRail alcohol ban – a last legacy of Covid restrictions – is counter-productive and ineffective and remove the ban on alcohol on trains.
“We will replace it with new regulations that focus restrictions more effectively on particular times and locations, similar to previous restrictions.”
The Government also said it will suspend concessionary travel cards for those engaging in anti-social behaviour on public transport.
Electrification work on the rail line to East Kilbride is due to conclude in December, when trains will begin using the route.