In Pictures: Snow day fun as bitterly cold snap grips the UK

The chilly weather was ideal for sledging and snowballs.

Dogs run across snow-covered fields in the village of Bishop’s Itchington in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

New year is off to a wintry start for some parts of the country, with many waking to find a blanket of snow on the ground.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are already in place for parts of the UK, ahead of amber snow warnings for northern Scotland which begin at midday on Friday.

Some areas of Scotland had up to 8cm of lying snow on Friday morning, the perfect amount for a day of sledging and snowball fights.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay below freezing in places on Friday.

Those heading further afield have been warned to travel with care as icy roads and slippery surfaces are likely.

