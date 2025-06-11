Retired banker reaches Scotland after running 50 marathons along the coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired banker who is striving to become the first man over the age of 60 to run the entire coastline of mainland Britain has reached Scotland as he completes his 50th consecutive day of running.

Reaching the border marks the quarter-point of his goal to run 200 marathons in 200 days, while researchers at the University of Exeter monitor the impact on his body.

Steve James, 65, set off from Topsham, Devon on April 16 and will end his feat there after running anticlockwise around the coast for seven months.

He currently runs for around six hours each day, occasionally staying with his wife in their camper van or in a variety of accommodations.

Mr James, who lives and trains on Dartmoor, is being supported during his challenge by his wife and their five children.

“I’m so proud to have made it to over 50 days. I’ve made it all the way from Exeter along the coast to the Scottish border, a total of 1,380 miles,” he said.

“There have been a few bumps along the way, but I’ve overcome them all and am that much stronger because of it and ready to take on the next stage.

“I’m really looking forward to the many facets of the Scottish coastline and meeting the people of this beautiful country.”

Mr James has already faced his share of hardships on his journey, running through harsh weather conditions, closed footpaths, severely blistered feet and a gout flareup resulting in a trip to A&E.

The Exeter research team assessed him before his departure and continues to monitor him throughout this challenge, while he captures his own measurements daily for them to analyse.

They are studying his calorie intake, blood, oxygen and muscle measurements to examine the effect of such an extreme sport on the body.

Mr James said: “By the end of this challenge, the scientists will have more insight into how far a 65-year-old person can push their body.

“Of all the challenges I’ve done, this is the most extreme and the biggest stretch.”

At this stage, the team has seen no adverse effects of this high-endurance challenge in the blood samples, which are being used to measure hormone fluctuations, inflammation and overall health.

He has lost weight, although this was a likely result that researchers anticipated due to his extreme calorie output.

Dr Freyja Haigh, nutritional physiology researcher at the University of Exeter, said: “We’re currently tracking Steve’s energy intake and expenditure in order to assess any changes in body mass, which is to be expected with this very physical challenge.

“We’re unsure at the moment if Steve’s weight loss is from fat or muscle mass.

“I’m hoping to visit him in the near future to take muscle thickness measurements at multiple points on the body to compare with those we took before he left.

“Having reached this point would be an incredible achievement for anyone, but doing it in your 60s is a whole different ballgame.

“What Steve is doing really challenges the stereotypes of ageing and redefines what’s possible later in life.

“It’s also fascinating in terms of the science – Steve gives us a real insight into how this type of endurance affects the body of an older person.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with him so far and I can’t wait to see how he gets on in this next stage.”

Throughout his life, Mr James has loved physical challenges, from taking part in Ten Tors while at school to cycling around the world in 220 days in 2019.

The record for running the British coastline is held by Nick Butter, who completed the feat in 128 days at the age of 31. But Mr James is the first person over 60 to take on the feat.