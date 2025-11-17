Icy conditions warning for Scotland as cold weather moves in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People in central and northern Scotland been warned to watch out for icy conditions as cold weather moves in on Tuesday.

A yellow warning for ice will be active from 5am on Tuesday until midday, covering areas including Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, Edinburgh, the Lothians, Stirling and Fife.

Parts of the north east and the Highlands will have a yellow warning in place between 7pm on Monday and 10am on Monday.

A further fellow warning for snow, which is expected to affect upland areas, is in place for Angus, Stirling, and Perthshire for most of the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday will see rain moving south-eastwards throughout the day, often falling on freezing surfaces and creating icy patches in the morning.

Snow is expected on hills above 300 metres.

The Met office said: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

Widespread cold conditions and some wintry hazards are expected across the UK throughout the week.

The coldest night since march was recorded on Saturday when temperatures dropped to minus 7C in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said earlier: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the north west will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK.

“This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.

“There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as minus 7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country.”