Scotland’s drug deaths at lowest level since 2017 but still worst in Europe

Drug deaths in Scotland have fallen to their lowest levels in eight years, figures have shown.

Deaths from drug misuse in 2024 dropped by 13% – or 155 deaths – to 1,017, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Scotland’s drugs deaths rate remains the worst in Europe.

The decline follows last year’s 12% rise that saw deaths climb to 1,172. That was down from the peak in 2020 of 1,339. Nearly 11,000 people have died from drug misuse in Scotland in the last decade.

Glasgow City, Dundee City and Inverclyde council areas had the highest rates of drug misuse deaths in the period 2020-2024.

The figures showed Scotland’s most deprived areas were 12 times higher to experience drug death than the richer parts of the country.

After adjusting for age, there were 191 drug misuse deaths per million people in 2024. This was 3.6 times as high as compared to the year 2000.

Estonia had the second highest rate in Europe at 135 per million in 2023.

The most common drugs involved were opiates and opioids (present in 80% of deaths), benzodiazepines (56%) and cocaine (47%).

More than nine out of 10 (91%) drug misuse deaths were classified as accidental poisonings, with 6% classed as intentional self-poisonings.

The rate of drug poisoning deaths in Scotland in 2023 was around two to three times the rate of other parts of the UK, the NRS said, although it gave no updated figure for 2024.

While deaths involving opiates, opioids and benzodiazepines decreased in 2024, deaths involving cocaine remained at their highest level on record, with 479 deaths for the second consecutive year.

There was a drop in the number of deaths among young people with 34 under-25s compared with 58 in 2023.

The Scottish Tories said Tuesday’s “devastating” figures “laid bare the tragic human toll of Scotland’s drugs emergency which has spiralled out of control on the SNP’s watch”.

Annie Wells, the party’s drugs spokeswoman at Holyrood, said: “It’s heartbreaking and intolerable that so many lives continue to be lost, and so many families left bereft, because Scotland has the highest drugs death rate in Europe.

“And it’s shameful that, as ever with this nationalist Government, those living in the poorest areas are worst affected.

“SNP ministers have repeatedly taken their eye off the ball, and still have no coherent and credible strategy for tackling this national crisis.”

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “Every life lost to drugs is a tragedy and each has a devastating impact on families and communities across the country.

“While it is welcome that there has been progress made towards reducing the number of fatalities, there are still far too many lives being needlessly cut short.

“Scotland’s drug emergency is claiming far too many lives and more must be done to not only save lives but ensure that people can get the recovery support that they need.

“The SNP Government must also work with Police Scotland, local authorities and health boards to ensure that those making money out of this misery are held to account, while their victims have the best possible chance of recovery.”

Drugs minister Maree Todd welcomed the decrease in deaths but admitted there is “still work to be done”.

She said: “My heartfelt condolences go to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs.

“It is welcome that we have seen progress with the number of deaths at the lowest level since 2017 but I know there is still work to be done and we will continue to do everything we can to save and improve lives.

“This is particularly true as we face new threats from highly dangerous synthetic opioids like nitazenes, which further raise the risk of overdose and death.

“That is why we are providing record levels of funding for drugs and alcohol programmes and widening access to treatment, residential rehabilitation and life-saving naloxone.

“We have also supported and funded the opening of the UK’s first Safer Drug Consumption Facility and are working at pace to deliver drug-checking facilities.

“The spread of grassroots support, enhanced by our funding of more than 300 organisations and projects, has also made a difference on the ground.

“However, we will always want to do more and will continue to work hard to adapt to new patterns of consumption and demand to direct support where it is most needed.”