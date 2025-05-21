STV to create new commercial radio station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

STV has announced plans to launch of a new Scotland-focused commercial radio station.

The new mainstream music station, aimed mainly at 35-to-54-year-olds, will be available on DAB and online.

STV said that creating a radio station is a “natural extension” for the company and will help it create a strong, “future-proofed” advertising business across digital and audio.

The studio will be based at STV’s headquarters in Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

Bobby Hain, managing director audience: news, audio and regulatory at STV, said: “We already have a strong connection with our audiences who know and trust our brand and radio is a natural extension for us, so we’re delighted to be breaking into this market with an exciting new offering for listeners across Scotland.

“We have a clear ambition to be a top three commercial radio station in Scotland by 2030.

“This is a move that will help us grow our audience even further and create exciting new commercial opportunities.

“Together, our broadcast channel, streaming platform and radio station will enable us to offer a powerful cross-platform and affordable advertising proposition with real regional flexibility and local targeting capabilities.”

The radio station will be headed by Graham Bryce, who was previously chief operating officer of Bauer Media UK.

It has been announced as part of a wider strategic update from STV on Wednesday.

The radio station is part of its newly created Audience division, which incorporates the company’s broadcast channel STV, streaming service STV Player and the new audio business.

The name of the station and its key presenters will be announced later this year.

Mr Bryce said: “I’m delighted to be leading this new venture with STV, expanding its offering into the dynamic world of audio.

“Radio listening remains robust and with Scots having a strong appetite for commercial radio I’m confident our new national station will offer something different and exciting to the market.

“This will be a truly national commercial station for Scotland with presenters, news and content focused on the needs and interests of listeners living in Scotland.

“We believe there is a real gap in the market, and I can’t wait to get started and shake things up.”