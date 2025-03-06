Several children detained in police custody for too long, inspectors find

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Glasgow held children in custody for too long with no record of their reason for doing so, inspectors found.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) and Healthcare Improvement Scotland reviewed custody centres at London Road, Govan and Cathcart police stations in September 2024.

Inspectors examined a sample of 90 custody records from July 2024 which revealed five occasions when children aged between 13 and 17 were held in cells for longer than they deemed necessary.

A 13-year-old was held in custody for more than six hours, three children aged 14 were held for more than six, 10 and 12 hours respectively, and a 16-year-old was held overnight for more than nine hours, the inspectors found.

The HMICS report said on each occasion the youngsters – none of whom were being held for court appearances – had been charged with what they considered to be “minor offences”.

The report also noted there was no record on the Police Scotland National Custody System to indicate a custody inspector was aware of, or had sanctioned, the detention decisions.

The aim of the joint inspection was to assess the treatment of, and conditions for, individuals detained at the three primary custody centres in Glasgow.

Craig Naylor, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, has called on Police Scotland to ensure decisions involving children in police custody are subject to “robust management oversight”.

He has also recommended Police Scotland make sure such decisions are recorded appropriately.

Mr Naylor said: “The staff we spoke to highlighted that the custody division aimed to minimise the number of child arrests wherever possible, and to reduce the time spent in custody at the centres.

“However, our review of records highlighted anomalies in the length of time some children spent in custody.

“We consider holding children in a cell for the length of times we noted to be inappropriate, disproportionate to the offence, inconsistent with custody policy, and potentially detrimental to the child.

“None of these records contained a sufficient rationale to explain why it was necessary and proportionate to delay liberating the child.”

Inspectors said the provision of healthcare within each of the custody centres was good but noted custody staff and local policing officers had described staffing shortages as “very challenging”.

The HMICS report recommended Police Scotland examine staffing levels at the custody centres and make arrangements to ensure appropriate staffing levels are in place.

It also highlighted concerns regarding a lack of consistency in the recording of information.

Mr Naylor said: “We have continued to find disparities, in some cases, between the risk assessments undertaken and the corresponding care plans put in place to mitigate risk.

“Similarly, we found a lack of quality assurance of operational practice taking place – an issue which we have raised previously and have made a recommendation for improvement.

“While recommendations outlined in this report have specific relevance for Glasgow custody centres, some will be equally applicable to other custody centres across Scotland and should be considered in future improvement planning by Police Scotland’s criminal justice services division.”

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Wendy Middleton said the force welcomes the report and will “carefully consider” the findings and recommendations.

She said: “Whilst issues have been identified and will be addressed, we have seen a reduction in the number of younger children being brought into custody overall and a significant decrease in the number of older children held over 24 hours.

“This demonstrates a collective desire not to have children in our care for any longer than is absolutely necessary, and this will continue to be a priority for us.

“We have made it clear that police custody is no place for children and young people, and we are actively working with stakeholders including the Children’s Commissioner to explore appropriate alternatives to police custody for children and young people and to minimise the occasions on which it may be necessary.”