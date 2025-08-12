Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Urgent warning after synthetic opioids linked to 38 deaths in Scotland over just three months

Between January and March 2025, nitazenes were detected in 38 deaths

Sarah Ward
Tuesday 12 August 2025 12:08 EDT
These laboratory-made substances are most commonly found as contaminants in drugs sold as heroin, benzodiazepines, and oxycodone
Public Health Scotland has issued a warning over nitazenes, a synthetic opioid, after the drug was linked to 38 deaths in Scotland in just three months.

These laboratory-made substances are most commonly found as contaminants in drugs sold as heroin, benzodiazepines, and oxycodone. They have been increasingly identified in post-mortem examinations.

An alert, issued through the Rapid Actions Drug Alerts and Response (Radar) led by PHS, highlights the "substantial risk of overdose, hospitalisation and death."

PHS stated the alert was issued "to respond to increasing harms and availability in the drugs supply," citing recent Radar data indicating increased detection of nitazene-type opioids in hospital and post-mortem toxicology.

Between January and March 2025, nitazenes were detected in 38 deaths.

Drugs minister Maree Todd said the synthetic drugs could be “hundreds” of times stronger than typical drugs.

Ms Todd said: “Every drug death is a tragedy, and my condolences go to anyone who has lost a loved one.

“We are working hard to respond to the growing threat from highly dangerous synthetic opioids like nitazenes.

“These synthetic drugs can be hundreds of times more potent than heroin and can increase the risk of overdose, hospitalisation and death.

“Because of their strength, I would urge anyone who carries naloxone to have extra life-saving kits with them and follow guidance on the Public Health Scotland and Scottish Drugs Forum websites.

“I am determined to do more to tackle the harm caused by drugs and that is why we are providing record levels of funding for drugs and alcohol programmes, including widening access to treatment, residential rehabilitation and life-saving naloxone.

“We have also opened the UK’s first safer drug consumption facility, which is saving lives, and are working at pace to deliver drug-checking facilities.”

