STV Radio to launch early in new year

The new commercial radio station run by STV will officially launch on January 7, the broadcaster has announced.

STV Radio says it will offer Scotland’s favourite radio voices and music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

Presenters Ewen Cameron and Cat Harvey will be the first on air when their breakfast show launches at 8am.

STV has said the music station will mainly be aimed at 35 to 54-year-olds, and will be available on DAB and online.

Weather presenter Sean Batty will also feature on the station, as will presenters Alan Edwards and Jane McCarry.

Graham Bryce, managing director of audio at STV, said: “The countdown to the STV Radio launch is well and truly under way and we’re delighted to unveil our full schedule today.

“We’ve assembled an enviable line-up of Scottish presenting talent, with some of the country’s best-known and most-loved radio voices, as well as popular TV stars who I’m looking forward to hearing make the transition to the airwaves.

“STV Radio is made in Scotland for the people of Scotland, and the regional diversity of our line-up reflects our commitment to serving every corner of the country with our daily offering of great music, relatable chat and – most importantly – fun.”

Earlier this week, regulator Ofcom said it proposes to accept STV’s request to make changes to its television licence for the north and central Scotland.

The broadcaster plans to have a new STV News At 6 programme from Glasgow, which will contain some dedicated content for viewers in the north.

The National Union of Journalists has said these changes will be “bad for journalism” but the company has stressed news-gathering operations will continue on the ground in all its existing sites.