Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales record warmest day of the year in heatwave

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have all recorded their warmest day of the year so far, with the former two countries reaching temperatures they have not hit in years, as the third heatwave of the summer peaked.

The Met Office said Aviemore hit 32.2C, adding that Scotland last exceeded 30C on June 13 2023, and that Saturday is only the seventh time since at least 1961 that the same high has been recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, it was 30C in Magilligan, marking the first time the milestone had been reached in Northern Ireland since July 18 2022.

And temperatures in Wales soared to 33.1C in Cardiff’s Bute Park, beating the 2025 record set on Friday of 32.4C at the same location.

Although England has been hot, with maximum temperatures also hitting 33.1C in Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, it did not break the country’s current record for the year of 35.8C – recorded in Kent at the beginning of July.

The average temperatures for this time of year across the UK range between 18C and 22C.

Amber heat health alerts are in place for the Midlands and southern and eastern England until 9am on Monday, warning of the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Firefighters in Surrey are tackling a wildfire on Hankley Common in Thursley spanning across approximately eight hectares, with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service urging nearby residents to close windows and doors and the public to otherwise avoid the area.

In London, tennis fans have been struggling in the heat at Wimbledon for the past few days, with play experiencing brief disruptions as spectators needed medical assistance.

When temperatures were forecast to rise on Saturday, the All England Club said it significantly increased the number of on-screen communications and push notifications to remind guests to stay hydrated and seek respite from the sun.

The club also said service stewards on court have access to water for spectators in need, that on-site medical teams are ready to assist when required and that the grounds have more than 100 free water refill points as well as a pharmacy where guests can buy sunscreen.

Fire chiefs urged people to stay safe as they warned of the increased risk of wildfires and drowning.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) asked people not to enter water to try to cool down and urged parents and carers to ensure children are supervised around water at all times.

Phil Garrigan, NFCC chairman, said: “We are urging people to take simple but vital safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during this period of hot, dry weather.

“Our experience tells us that wildfires can start in an instant and escalate rapidly. That’s why we’re asking everyone to stay alert and act responsibly.”

HM Coastguard also issued safety advice for people heading to the coast, as data from the water incident database shows most drownings happened in July over the last three years.

As well as the amber alerts, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has yellow alerts in place until Monday for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

Yorkshire Water brought in restrictions on using hosepipes for activities such as watering the garden, cleaning cars and filling paddling pools, on Friday, as part of efforts to protect supplies in the face of yet more dry weather forecast for the coming weeks.

South East Water said demand for drinking water had reached “record levels since May”, adding: “This situation has left us with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers, so we can help our reservoirs and underground water storage recover.”

It means customers in Kent and Sussex are banned from using a hosepipe to water gardens and plants, clean vehicles, fill swimming pools or ponds or clean paths, walls or windows from July 18.

Those who ignore the bans could face fines of up to £1,000.

The London Fire Brigade said it has responded to 24 wildfires this year, five of which occurred this week, including one in Manor Park, east London, on Friday, where 70 firefighters fought to tackle a grass fire on Wanstead Flats.

The risk of wildfires in London is currently rated “severe” by the Natural Hazards Partnership.

Meanwhile, Scottish fire crews spent a second day tackling a wildfire in Perth near the M90 in the Craigend area, as an “extreme” wildfire warning is in place for much of the nation.

National Rail warned train passengers that the hot weather may cause disruption this weekend.

“Heat can cause overhead lines to expand and sag, rails to buckle, and also line-side fires,” it said on its website.

Meanwhile, the RNLI warned beachgoers that, despite the heat, there is still a risk of cold water shock.

Ross Macleod, the charity’s water safety manager, said: “Even in hot weather, the seas around our coasts are cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, while waves and rip currents can overpower even the most experienced water users.”