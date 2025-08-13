Weather warnings as summer’s fourth heatwave brings thunderstorms and showers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather warnings have been issued as the fourth heatwave of the summer brings thunderstorms and showers.

Heavy rain and thunder hit London and Kent on Wednesday afternoon, and the Met Office said it was likely the South East would continue to get thick clouds and a risk of heavy thundery showers overnight.

Northern England and Northern Ireland should see isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms and flood alerts have been issued for Scotland.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued alerts across 19 regions. It says heavy thundery showers or rain may affect the region during Wednesday afternoon and evening and during Thursday, with a risk of significant localised flooding effects from surface water and smaller rivers.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of Scotland from 2pm until midnight, with the potential for up to 30mm of rain in less than an hour, and 50mm locally, as well as hail and gusty winds.

Wednesday began warm following a sweltering night for most of the country.

The highest temperature recorded on Tuesday night was 19.4C in Myerscough, Lancashire, with 16.4C in Killylane, Antrim, Northern Ireland, 17.1C in Salsburgh, Lanarkshire, Scotland, and 17.9C in St Athan, Wales.

The highest temperature recorded overnight in 2025 so far was 22.2C in Heathrow on July 1.

An amber heat health alert remains in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, London, and east of England until 6pm, after temperatures peaked at 33.4C on Tuesday.

Much of the rest of England is already under yellow alerts.

Firefighters in North Yorkshire declared a major incident on Wednesday after a moor fire near an RAF base spread over five square kilometres, with 20 pumps attending.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it has been fighting the blaze on Langdale Moor, close to the RAF Fylingdales early warning station, since Tuesday morning.

David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire, and Jo Coles, deputy mayor for policing, fire and crime, said in a statement: “We are aware of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s declaration of a major incident for the fire at Langdale Moor and continue to monitor the situation.

“We encourage the public to avoid the area and follow the latest advice from the fire service, which can be found on their website.

“We want to thank the firefighters, emergency service workers and partner agencies for their response to this incident.”

Officials have said that England is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls, despite rain in July.

The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status.

England is suffering widespread environmental and agricultural effects from the lack of water, which is hitting crop yields, reducing feed for livestock, damaging wetlands and river wildlife, and increasing wildfires, the group said.

On Thursday there will be residual showers and isolated thunderstorms across the South East, gradually clearing, and lightning, hail and heavy rain drifting northwards from Scotland into the Northern Isles.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Some areas will continue to experience their fourth heatwave of the summer so far, with Thursday remaining warm or very warm for many, though cooler near coasts.

“Temperatures could still reach 30C in eastern England, though many areas will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week.”

Northern England will have patchy rain and cloud on Friday while southern England will enjoy sunshine and temperatures of up to 31C.

The weekend should be dry and sunny for most parts of the UK, climbing to 30C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday in south-west England.