Around 100 schools in northern Scotland closed as snow brings more disruption

Around 100 schools in northern Scotland are closed as snow and ice bring further disruption across the area.

Much of the north of Scotland is covered by a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice, which has been in force throughout the week, and is due to end at 9pm on Thursday.

More than 90 schools are shut in Aberdeenshire, while two are shut in Moray.

In the Highlands, seven are closed, while many delayed their opening times due to the weather.

The conditions have also caused disruption on roads in the region.

The A90 in Aberdeen was closed in both directions between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Stonehaven roundabout on Thursday morning because of snow, with reports of many vehicles being stuck.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

The road reopened on Thursday afternoon.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place in the Scottish Borders until 11.59pm on Thursday.

The Met Office said in the yellow weather warning areas, there may be possible travel delays on roads, delays and cancellations on public transport services, and the risk of injury because of slippery terrain is higher than usual.

Power cuts are also possible and mobile phone signal may be affected, while rural communities may also be cut off.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said previously: “Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather.

“As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, south-west Wales, south-west England, north-east England and across the northern half of Scotland.

“Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent, accumulations of 2-5cm will be possible.

“On higher ground in Scotland, 15-20cm could accumulate and potentially as much as 15-25cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds.”

Scotland’s lowest temperature recorded overnight on Wednesday was minus 6.4C in Dundreggan in the Highlands.

The Met Office said a weather station in Altnaharra in the Highlands recorded 9cm of snow on Thursday, while Dyce in Aberdeen had 6cm, and Aviemore in the Highlands 5cm.