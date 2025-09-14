Music fund set up in memory of Manchester Arena victim issues £50,000 in grants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 80 young musicians and arts groups will benefit from a fund set up in the memory of Manchester Arena bombing victim Eilidh MacLeod.

A total of £53,400 is being made available for young musicians across Scotland from the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.

It is the largest amount of funding the charity has ever issued in a single round, with the grants potentially benefitting more than 2,000 young musicians.

Eilidh, from the Isle of Barra, was just 14 when she was killed in the 2017 bombing.

The trust was set up in her name as a music education charity which aims to reflect her passion for music.

She played the bagpipes in the local pipe band, travelling the country and taking part in competitions.

Eilidh was also a member of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, which operates under the umbrella of the National Piping Centre.

Iagan MacNeil, of Eilidh’s Trust, said: “This funding round shows that we are succeeding in our mission to build a musical legacy for Eilidh, having now issued almost 200 small grants since 2018.

“We are heartened to know that our 2025 funding will allow over 2,000 children and young people to grow in their talent and confidence.

“While our financial support this year covers a broad range of genres and disciplines in all parts of Scotland, we have seen an increase in requests to help alleviate the costs associated with music lessons.

“By removing financial barriers to tuition, we are helping young people to continue to realise their ambitions without fear of impacting under-pressure family budgets.”

Monday’s announcement means the charity has now issued more than £150,000 worth of small grants to youth music groups.