SNP calls on Labour to match Scottish Government action on poverty

Almost two million families would be lifted out of poverty if Labour matched Scottish Government action on the issue, the SNP has claimed.

Ahead of the UK spending review, the SNP asked the House of Commons Library to produce an independent analysis on the number of British children in poverty and the impact that replicating Scottish Government policies across the UK would have.

The research showed 1.83 million families would be lifted out of poverty if policies were matched, including abolishing the two-child benefit cap, scrapping the bedroom tax and raising the child element of Universal Credit to match the Scottish child payment, according to the SNP.

Statistics showed a third of British children were anticipated to be living in poverty by 2029-30 unless action was taken.

Sir Keir Starmer was urged to act on the figures ahead of the UK spending review on Wednesday amid warnings the number of British children living in poverty is expected to rise to a record 4.6 million by 2029-30.

Over the past decade, the number of children living in poverty has risen from 3.7 million (27%) in 2013/14 to 4.5 million (31%) in 2023/24, the SNP said.

The SNP said Scotland is the only part of the UK where child poverty is falling, due to “bold” policies such as the Scottish child payment of £27.15 per child, per week, paid in addition to other benefits.

Replicating it UK-wide, by raising the child element of Universal Credit by the same amount, would lift 732,000 families out of poverty, including a further 38,000 families in Scotland, analysis showed.

The SNP said it has also mitigated the bedroom tax and is in the process of ending the two-child benefit cap in Scotland.

It said replicating the policies would lift a further 609,000 British families out of poverty, with the combined impact of introducing all three policies lifting 1.83 million families out of poverty, including a further 75,000 in Scotland.

The UK Government delayed its child poverty taskforce review to the autumn and last year Labour MPs voted against abolishing the two-child benefit cap, in a motion tabled by the SNP.

The Chancellor has previously rejected proposals to abolish the bedroom tax.

The SNP said the UK Government’s own impact analysis showed planned cuts to disability benefits will push 250,000 more people into poverty, including 50,000 children, with families losing out on £4,500 a year on average as a result of the cuts, branding it “shameful”.

SNP work and pensions spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman MP said: “The evidence shows Keir Starmer’s Labour Government is keeping almost two million families in poverty by failing to match SNP action across the UK.

“It’s shameful that UK child poverty is rising to record levels under the Labour Government, which has pushed thousands more children into deprivation by imposing punitive welfare cuts.

“It’s vital that the Prime Minister finally listens to families struggling with the soaring cost of living – and takes the long-overdue action needed to end child poverty at the UK spending review this week.

“That means abandoning the devastating austerity cuts to disabled families, matching the Scottish child payment UK-wide, abolishing the bedroom tax and scrapping the two-child limit and benefit cap.

“With 4.5 million children living in poverty in the UK, only bold and immediate action will do.

“The two-child benefit cap and bedroom tax must be abolished immediately, but that alone isn’t enough to end child poverty. It’s vital the Labour Government matches the Scottish child payment by raising the child element of Universal Credit across the UK.

“Scotland is the only part of the UK where child poverty is falling – and families receive the best cost-of-living help of anywhere in the UK.

“Westminster must match this action – or it will leave millions more children languishing in poverty.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to bring down child poverty and we have already expanded free breakfast clubs, increased the national minimum wage for those on the lowest incomes, uprated benefits in April and supported 700,000 of the poorest families by introducing a fair repayment rate on universal credit deductions.

“We will also publish an ambitious child poverty strategy later this year to ensure we deliver fully funded measures that tackle the structural and root causes of child poverty across the country.”