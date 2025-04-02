Twice as many lives saved by Scotland’s lifeboats last year than 2023 – figures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) saved twice as many lives in Scotland last year than in 2023, statistics showed.

RNLI lifeboats saved 36 lives in 2024 after launching 1,182 times from 46 stations around the coast of Scotland, according to data – compared to 15 lives saved in the previous year.

Last year was the fourth-busiest year in the charity’s 201-year history, with lifeboats launched more than 9,100 times across the UK and Ireland.

In 2023, volunteer lifeboat crews at 46 lifeboat stations around the Scottish coast launched 1,251 times in 2023 – an increase of over 12% compared to the previous year, saving 15 lives, and the total running costs across the UK and Ireland were more than £190 million with costs increasing.

The RNLI defines a life saved as an incident where, had it not been for the intervention of the RNLI, emergency services or a third party, a life would have been lost.

One person rescued by the charity, Chris, who was pulled to safety by Macduff RNLI after he was caught up in a rip current in the Moray Firth, said he was given hope after seeing a rescue helicopter before being pulled to safety.

Chris said: “I’d gone under at least twice and knew I was close to death, then I saw the helicopter, then the Macduff team searching for me. I knew if I could hang on I’d probably be OK.

“A couple of minutes later I was pulled on the boat and the guys set about keeping me alive.”

Chris Brydie, a volunteer at Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: “It’s clear from these new figures that demand for our services remains high, with our lifesavers dropping everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes.

“We’re now heading towards our busiest time of year, so we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today, and allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”

He will run the London Marathon later this month to raise funds but also urged people to take part in the Mayday Mile – a challenge to run a mile a day in May – to prepare for the charity’s busiest season.

Mr Brydie added: “Usually it’s our crew heading out to respond to Mayday calls, but now we’re the ones asking for help.

“Thousands of people get into danger on and around the water each year and need our help, but everything we do is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.”

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday