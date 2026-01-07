Hundreds of schools shut for third day as further ice and snow warnings issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of schools in northern Scotland remain shut for a third day as the country continues to be gripped by wintry conditions, with fresh weather warnings issued.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in force across the northern half of the country until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters have warned a further 5-10cm of snow is likely to fall across ground above 100m, while areas above 200m could see up to 20cm.

The Met Office has also issued a fresh yellow warning of snow and ice across the whole of Scotland which comes into force at 10pm on Wednesday and lasts until midday on Thursday.

Heavy snow has delayed the return to school after the winter break for thousands of pupils in northern Scotland who were due to go back on Monday.

In Aberdeenshire all schools and council-run nurseries remain closed for a third day on Wednesday, along with dozens of schools in Moray and Aberdeen and a number of those in Orkney and Shetland.

Pupils in the Highlands were due to return from the holidays on Wednesday but many now have an extra day off, with more than 120 schools shut due to the weather conditions.

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident on Tuesday, warning of a “good chance” some rural communities will be cut off, as well as the possibility of power cuts.

The council said decisions on whether schools can open safely on Thursday will be made at local level following blanket decisions the last three days, though it expects this to be a “limited number”.

The snowy conditions on Tuesday disrupted road, air and rail travel across the country – with some train lines shut after snow up to 1.2m deep drifted on to the tracks in places.

Network Rail Scotland said the vast majority of Scotland’s railway is open on Wednesday, though there were still “challenges due to deep snow” between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness to Wick/Thurso.

The Kyle Line had reopened by around 2pm, Network Rail Scotland said.

On the roads, Highland Council said the A836 Lairg to Tongue road is shut due to drifting snow at Crask and north of Altnaharra, while Traffic Scotland said snow gates are shut at the Spittal of Glenshee to Braemar, Cock Bridge to Tomintoul, and at Bridge of Dye.

Wednesday’s yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers an area stretching north from Dundee in the east and the Isle of Skye in the west.

Describing likely conditions in the affected area, the Met Office said: “An area of snow is likely to persist across northern Scotland during Wednesday, spreading down the east coast through the day.

“This falling as rain or sleet at low elevations, especially around coasts, but is likely to fall on to frozen surfaces, bringing the potential for widespread icy conditions to continue.”

A yellow warning of ice for southern and western parts of the country expired 10am.

The Scotland-wide warning that comes into force at 10pm on Wednesday predicts 1-2cm of fresh snow may accumulate in some places, with 2-5cm on ground above 200-300 metres.

Police Scotland urged people to follow travel advice.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said: “Local resilience partnerships are continuing to meet to co-ordinate and deliver the response to disruption experienced by communities in the north and north-east of Scotland following heavy snowfall over the weekend.

“We have been working closely with resilience partners across local authorities, other emergency service partners, transport partners, NHS and health and social care partnerships, and other local organisations to support communities affected by adverse weather and keep public services open where possible.

“Some services may be impacted by adverse weather and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives, if they are able to do so safely.”

Ministers met police, local authorities, utilities companies and other bodies on Tuesday to discuss the response to the severe weather.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who chaired the meeting, said “difficult conditions” are expected to remain this week, and ministers will “continue to closely monitor the situation and to engage with local partners in severely affected areas”.

Posting on social media, First Minister John Swinney said: “I am very grateful to all public bodies and volunteers for the support that is being provided. Please stay safe.”

He had earlier paid tribute to the “truly exceptional” efforts of farmers, volunteers and members of the public in helping clear roads, dig out cars and keep people safe, which he said showed “heartening” community spirit.