Scotland could miss out on ‘generational opportunity’ for space launch – MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland could miss out on a “generational opportunity” to become a leader in the European space launch field, MPs have warned.

A Westminster committee says fierce international competition and a lack of investment could scupper Scottish hopes of becoming the home of orbital satellite launches in Europe.

The UK Government was urged to go “further and faster” in supporting the space industry in a report from the Scottish Affairs Committee.

Shetland has the UK’s only licensed “vertical launch” spaceport – at SaxaVord on the northernmost inhabited island of Unst.

A number of companies hope to launch satellites from there, but so far none have blasted off.

The German company, Rocket Factory Augsburg, is believed to be in the furthest stages of development.

The report notes Scotland is geographically well-placed, as certain types of satellite launches benefit from higher latitudes.

However, Norway has its own spaceport at Andoya in the northern part of the country, as it also seeks to capitalise on the global market for small satellite launches.

Andoya hosted its first launch attempt in late March, though the test rocket made by Isar Aerospace fell to the ground and exploded shortly after lift-off.

The Scottish Affairs Committee heard from a number of experts and figures involved in the space industry.

Professor Malcolm Macdonald, of Strathclyde University,, said the UK had not always sustained its “first-mover” advantage in the space launch sector.

The report’s conclusion stated: “It is clear that the UK is falling behind its European counterparts in terms of public investment, leaving Scottish spaceports at a competitive disadvantage in a fast-moving global market.

“Without sustained backing from the Government – particularly in infrastructure – Scotland risks missing a generational opportunity to lead in space launch.

“To fully realise this potential, the UK Government needs to go further and faster.”

The MPs called for sustained Government investment in infrastructure.

Patricia Ferguson, chair of the committee, said: “Scotland has real potential to become a leader in space launch, which space ports such as SaxaVord in Shetland are well-placed to seize.

“The economic benefits of this would be huge, but it’s a time-sensitive opportunity we’re in danger of missing.

“We’re urging the UK Government to commit to sustained financial backing of the sector, and move towards long-term, co-ordinated investment that can match the fantastic ambition and momentum demonstrated by the sector.

“Our report sets out ways to do this that can not only provide the confidence and clarity that the industry really needs to scale up, but also position the UK as a serious contender on the global launch stage.”

Scott Hammond, CEO of SaxaVord Spaceport, welcomed the committee’s report.

He said: “I have been saying for a long time that government needs to up its game and get more fully behind the satellite launch sector, which with 10,000 small satellites expected to be launched in the next decade is as exciting a new growth opportunity as any.

“Other countries such as Norway – and this is a truly international playing field – have provided much more financial support to their sovereign launch capabilities, and we need to follow suit in order to gain a significant share of a market that will be worth 28 billion dollars and secure assured access to space for the UK.

“It is particularly pleasing that the committee recommends that the UK Government should broaden its funding approach, and become a long-term customer of, as well as an investor in, domestic launch services. This should be for both civilian and military satellites.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology said: “We are backing Scotland’s exceptional potential to lead Europe’s space launch revolution.

“Their spaceport, innovative rocket manufacturers, and unrivalled geographical advantages positions Scotland at the forefront of the launch sector.

“We are supporting this vital sector through sustained investment that matches the scale of this opportunity and have invested £96 million into the Scottish launch sector, including £20 million into Forres-based Orbex earlier this year.”