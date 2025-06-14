Yellow warning for thunderstorms in Scotland extended as alert lifted for England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Scotland has been extended, as a similar alert for England was lifted.

Parts of the UK were battered by thunderstorms on Saturday as the rainy weather caused flooding and travel disruption in parts of England.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms in the eastern half of Northern Ireland will remain in place until 6pm.

The Met Office said: “Thunderstorms are currently spreading northwards across Scotland.

“Torrential downpours, lightning, hail and strong gusty winds are possible.

“Take care if you are travelling and stay weather aware.”

The forecaster has extended its yellow warning for most of Scotland from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday.

Scots have been warned that spray and sudden flooding that could make driving conditions difficult and lead to road closures.

The Met Office said the impact of any flooding or lightning could see transport delays, although no major transport issues were reported as of 5pm.

It comes after torrential downpours caused transport disruption in Kent while Dover was hit with flooding.

The Met Office had said as much as 80mm of rain could fall in the worst hit areas of the UK.

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded overnight, although most happened at sea.

The wet weather came after the UK recorded its hottest day with West Suffolk reaching 29.4C.

Scotland also had its warmest day of the year so far with 25.7C recorded in Lossiemouth in Moray.

The Met Office said further outbreaks of heavy rain and thundery weather will affect parts of Scotland overnight, while elsewhere in the UK would become drier with some clear spells.

The forecaster said Sunday would being better weather with variable amounts of clouds and sunny spells developing across the country, with a few isolated showers in the afternoon.