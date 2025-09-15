Next phase of child abuse inquiry to begin public hearings in December

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The next phase of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry will begin public hearings about residential care for children in establishments run by local authorities in December, it has been announced.

Phase 10 of the inquiry will also hear evidence about establishments run by voluntary providers used by local authorities to place children in care.

Twenty establishments are included in the case study, which will explore the nature and extent of all forms of physical, sexual and emotional abuse, including the abusive use of corporal punishment and restraint.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) said its investigations into this area of residential care have been ongoing throughout the life of the inquiry.

The SCAI covers the period which is within living memory of any person who suffered such abuse, up until December 2014.

The establishments included in the case study are Merkland Children’s Home in Moffat, Dunclutha Children’s Home in Dunoon, Lagarie House Children’s Home in Rhu, Lord & Lady Polwarth’s Home in Edinburgh, St Margaret’s Children’s Home in Elie, Redheugh Adolescent Unit in Kilbirnie, Gryffe Children’s home in Bridge of Weir, Bellshill Children’s Home in Bellshill, Coblehaugh Children’s Home in Inverurie, and Nimmo Place Children’s Home and Colonsay House in Perth.

Red House Home in Musselburgh and Ponton House, Widowers’ Children’s Home, Glenallan Children’s Home and Clerwood Children’s Home, all in Edinburgh, also feature, as do Park Lodge Children’s Home, Eversley Children’s Home and Downcraig in Glasgow and Fornethy House Residential School in Angus.

The SCAI said applications are open for anyone wishing to apply for leave to appear in the case study.

Anyone wanting to apply is asked do so as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than Friday October 3.

Public hearings will begin on December 8 at Mint House, 20 West Register Street, Edinburgh.