Services set to take place around Scotland for Armistice Day
The annual event takes place on November 11.
Remembrance services and events are set to take place around Scotland to mark Armistice Day.
At Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance at the Scott Monument within Princes St Gardens, Lord Provost Robert Aldridge will join wreath layers for a short service.
Bugle player Tommy Graham will perform the Last Post, which will be followed by a Lament performed by piper Eddie Molyneux, from George Heriots School.
After the One O’Clock Gun fires at 11am from Edinburgh Castle, the country will fall silent for two minutes in memory of those who have fallen in conflicts over the years.
National chaplain of the Royal British Legion Scotland the Rev Dr Karen Campbell will lead a short service and wreaths will then be laid in the Garden of Remembrance.
The Military Garrison at Edinburgh Castle also holds an Armistice Day Service each year on November 11, however access to members of the public is limited.
The Erskine Veterans Charity will host its annual Remembrance services around Scotland.
Services will take place in Erskine, Bishopton and Forres.