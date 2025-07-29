Trump promoting Scotland a good thing regardless of politics, says Sarwar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US president promoting Scotland is a “good thing” regardless of his politics, the leader of Scottish Labour has said.

Anas Sarwar has been consistently outspoken about Donald Trump, accusing him of racism in 2020.

But on Tuesday Mr Sarwar was in a grandstand at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire as an invited guest of the US president, who opened a second course at the club.

Speaking to the PA news agency after the event, the Scottish Labour leader said it was not about politics.

“I disagree with the politics of Donald Trump, I will continue to disagree with much of the politics of Donald Trump, I’ll continue to press on issues that I care about both here at home and right across the globe,” he said.

“But what we’re doing here today is not endorsing a politician – I have strong political disagreements with the politics of Donald Trump, just as the prime minister has different politics to the president.

“What we’re doing here today is recognising the significant investment in Scotland.

“This is a great facility here in Scotland which we want to attract people from right across the globe to come and visit, as well as other parts of the country.

“And we want to demonstrate to people that Scotland’s a great place to do business.

“If the most powerful man in the world and possibly the most famous man in the world is helping project Scotland as a good place to do business, then that can only be a good thing, regardless of what people think of the politics.”

Pushed on whether an accusation of racism can be described as a “disagreement”, Mr Sarwar did not answer.

He said: “When you have big political disagreements, particularly when you have two countries who share so much in common in terms of heritage, culture, then you still have to have strong person-to-person relationships, strong community-to-community relationships, you’ve still got to have business-to-business relationships and you’ve still got to maintain strong ties, even if you disagree on politics, because that’s in the national interest.”