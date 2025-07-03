Plan to install mobile masts across rural Scotland massively scaled back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A project to install more than 250 mobile masts in rural Scotland has been massively scaled back following pressure from business and nature groups.

The Shared Rural Network project had planned to build 258 4G masts across unserved parts of the country.

But this will now be reduced to just 44 following revised plans – a reduction of around 83%.

It comes after pressure from groups including Scottish Land & Estates, the John Muir Trust, the National Trust for Scotland, and a number of community councils.

Opponents say the project would have installed masts in parts of the country that do not require them, and the scaled-down proposals will protect some of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery.

Anna Gardiner, senior policy adviser at Scottish Land & Estates, said: “We are delighted that the Government has listened to our concerns and has scaled back the number of masts to be built in areas where they simply were not needed.

“This protects some of our most spectacular and beautiful landscapes and will alleviate pressure on planning authorities in rural areas.

“The original plan was totally flawed as it was based on covering an arbitrary percentage of the UK’s geography, but in fact it did not benefit many of the rural communities and businesses which are currently in Total Not Spot Areas – where there is no 4G coverage from any provider.

“These areas are still crying out for a mobile network and in many cases community councils have been ignored.

“We would urge the UK Government to redirect the considerable sum of money that has been saved in order to prioritise these communities.”

Thomas Widrow, head of campaigns for the John Muir Trust, said: “This is great news for the amazing landscapes and biodiversity of Scotland.

“Some of the proposed locations for a mast were completely inappropriate.

“We need to ensure there is connectivity where people live and work, not in our most fragile and remote wild places.”

Telecoms minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “The Shared Rural Network has been a lifeline for rural areas, helping bring fast and reliable mobile internet to over 95% of the UK a year ahead of schedule.

“Our updated plans with telecoms operators will ensure new coverage is focused on those rural areas in Scotland where people actually live, work or travel, including popular walking routes.

“This important step will ensure masts are only built where they are most needed.”