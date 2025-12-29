Earliest coin minted in Scotland saved for nation after metal detectorist find

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The earliest known coin minted in Scotland – almost 900 years ago – has been acquired for the nation after it was found by a metal detectorist.

The medieval David I silver coin was discovered in a wooded area near Penicuik, Midlothian, and has now been allocated to National Museums Scotland (NMS) by the Scottish Archaeological Finds Allocation Panel.

King David I of Scotland, who reigned from 1124 until 1153, introduced the country’s first coinage.

It had been thought all his earliest coins were created in a mint in Carlisle, Cumbria, which he took control of in the 1130s.

But the coin found by the metal detectorist bears an inscription showing it was minted in Edinburgh.

Alice Blackwell, senior curator of medieval archaeology and history at NMS, said: “This coin was minted in the name of King David I who ruled Scotland from 1124 to 1153, and David introduced the first coinage minted in Scotland.

“Scotland had never produced coinage before. Any coins that are found in Scotland before this date have been minted elsewhere, whether that’s Roman Age coinage or Viking Age coinage, or medieval coinage. So he produced Scotland’s first coinage.

“Until this discovery, all of David’s first, earliest coinage was minted in Carlisle.

“This coin is really significant because it’s the first of that earliest type, the earliest coins to actually have been minted outside of Carlisle.

“It was minted in Edinburgh, so it’s the first time that we have Scottish coinage being minted in what was a core part of the Scottish kingdom.”

David I later lost control of Carlisle.

The coin found in Midlothian has been dated to the second half of the 1130s.

It has a portrait of the monarch’s head on one side and a cross-based design on the other, and it bears the inscription +E(A?)BALD:E[…]ONESBVRG – with ESBVRG indicating it was minted in Edinburgh.

The discovery will help experts expand their understanding of how and where coins were minted in medieval times.

Dr Blackwell said: “What makes this really significant is that until we found this, we thought all of David’s first coinage was produced in Carlisle because there are virtually no documentary sources that explain how coinage was produced, where, when, why things changed, why the designs changed, any of that.

“There’s very, very little documentary sources for that for Scotland. So the coins themselves are the primary source.

“This is the first time that we can see this very early minting of coinage in Edinburgh.”

Dr Blackwell said the first Scottish coins are quite rare and the discovery of another has the potential to increase understanding about how the first coinage was produced and how it began to be used in Scotland.

Later in the reign of King David I, coins were minted in places including Perth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Aberdeen, St Andrews, and Roxburgh in the Scottish Borders.

As well as introducing Scotland’s first coinage his reign included the foundation of royal burghs such as Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling, and the reorganisation of civil institutions.

It is thought the coin found near Penicuik was simply dropped accidentally by someone passing by in medieval times.

The coin was found in 2023 by a metal detectorist who reported it to Treasure Trove as required by law, and it was allocated to NMS in autumn 2025.

It was valued at £15,000, which was paid to the finder as a reward by the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer, having been paid to the Crown by NMS.

The coin will be used for research but it is hoped it will go on display in future.