A 400-year-old tree planted by King James VI of Scotland has been saved by tree surgeons after it was severely damaged by Storm Amy.

The historic sycamore tree was planted by the 16th-century monarch in the grounds of Scone Palace and was ravaged by the storm last week, which saw 96mph winds sweep across Scotland.

Staff at the palace were “heartbroken” to discover the tree had been “severely damaged” during the storm, and vowed to do “everything possible to preserve what remains of this historic tree”.

open image in gallery The historic sycamore tree was saved by tree surgeons ( Scone Palace )

Scone Palace said: “We also hope to honour its legacy by using wood from the fallen limb to create something that will be a lasting reminder of its centuries of growth and resilience.”

On Wednesday, staff announced that after days of work, tree surgeons had “restored and rebalanced” the tree’s branches.

A statement on its social media page said: “We have been deeply touched by the response to the King James VI Sycamore. Today, expert tree surgeons carefully restored and rebalanced its branches, helping ensure this historic tree continues to be part of our community for generations to come.”

The tree is believed to have been planted in the early 17th century, during the reign of King James VI of Scotland, who later became King James I of England.

Throughout the centuries, the tree has stood in the palace gardens throughout countless royal ceremonies, celebrations, and gatherings.

open image in gallery Scone Palace once housed the so-called king-making Stone of Destiny ( Getty Images )

The palace once housed the so-called king-making Stone of Destiny, which is still used to crown monarchs today.

Storm Amy brought “extremely damaging” winds when it began to hit Ireland and the UK last Friday, with gusts of almost 100mph recorded in some exposed coastal areas.

Weather warnings were in place across much of the country on Friday and Saturday, and in northern Scotland until midday on Sunday, as the storm swept over the country.

According to ScotRail, the heavy rain and high winds caused more than 480 incidents across its network. On Saturday morning, ScotRail said about 80 trees had been brought down on the lines.

The operator said the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Perthshire were the worst affected, with winds of up to 96mph in places.

About 550 Network Rail staff worked around the clock to rectify the damage.