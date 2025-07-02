Pupils punished for incorrect uniform due to cost pressures, charity warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than two in five parents say their children have faced negative consequences for incorrect uniform as it is unaffordable, a survey has found.

A poll of 3,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK found some pupils have received detention, been placed in isolation or been excluded for not having the correct uniform.

Nearly two in five (38%) parents said they struggle to pay for the school uniform their child needs, according to the poll for The Children’s Society.

The survey, carried out by Censuswide in June, found 42% of parents said school uniform was not more affordable this year (2024/25) compared to the previous academic year (2023/24).

It comes as the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which is currently being considered in the House of Lords, includes a proposal to cap the number of branded uniform items schools in England can require.

The survey found 44% of parents said their children have faced negative outcomes for wearing the incorrect uniform, or for not having a required item, as the uniform is unaffordable.

Around one in eight (12%) said their child had received a detention for uniform breaches, while 9% had been placed in isolation, and 8% had been excluded.

The poll found 15% of parents said their child had not been able to participate in lessons and 12% were not able to participate in extracurricular activities due to incorrect uniform.

Mark Russell, chief executive at The Children’s Society, said: “Punishing children for circumstances outside their control is deeply unjust.

“Every child should be able to attend school without fear of detention, isolation, or exclusion because of uniform costs their families cannot afford.”

Nearly four in five (78%) parents believe there should be a specific limit on the number of branded uniform items that schools can require, the survey found.

The charity is calling on the Government to implement proposals set out in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to introduce a limit of three branded items of school uniform to help families.

Mr Russell added: “At a time when many families are already struggling to afford the basics, we can’t let the cost of school uniforms make life even harder for children.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The experiences reflected in this survey are worrying, and demonstrate just how tough the financial position is for some families who face having to make impossible decisions.

“Most schools – in our experience – are acutely conscious of cost pressures on families and work hard to support the many children in our country who live in difficult financial circumstances.

“We support the Government’s intention of limiting the cost of uniforms – though we think this would be better achieved with a monetary cap rather than specifying the number of branded items that are allowed.”

Ahead of the committee stage debate on the Bill in the House of Lords on Thursday, schoolwear retailers have repeated warnings that the proposed cap of three branded school uniform items could increase costs for families.

Matthew Easter, chairman of the Schoolwear Association, said: “We have repeatedly tried to engage with ministers in a constructive way to warn of the risks of this policy backfiring – harming the very families it’s meant to help, and putting small community businesses and local jobs at risk.

“A blunt, one-size-fits-all cap will only drive-up costs and reduce access to essential support.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “School uniforms can create a sense of community and belonging for children but they shouldn’t cost the earth.

“Through our Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill we are capping the number of costly branded uniform items – putting money back into the pockets of working families as part of our Plan for Change.

“Whilst it might upset those who profit from branded items, it’s clear from the Children’s Society research that we have the backing of parents. It means schools can continue to benefit from a cohesive uniform, while parents can shop where suits their budget.”