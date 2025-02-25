Special needs schools employ more teachers without qualified teacher status

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools for children with special educational needs employ teachers without qualified teacher status more often than mainstream schools, research has suggested.

Special schools in England face “more severe” teacher shortages than the average school, according to a blog by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER).

The research found that special schools in England face workforce challenges because of the higher staff to pupil ratio needed, and they are likely to be “particularly affected” by teaching assistant shortages.

The blog – funded by the Nuffield Foundation – also concluded that special school teachers are less likely to have qualified teacher status (QTS).

“This may suggest special schools are more willing to use a wider pool of candidates when recruiting teachers,” it said.

It comes as the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill will require that teachers in academies will need to have, or be in the process of achieving, QTS.

Use of staff without QTS in special schools is highest in the East of England and London, areas where special schools appear to have greater teacher shortages, according to the research.

The blog said: “It is unclear to what extent, if any, these differences represent a problem, although it stands to reason that unqualified teachers, on average, may provide lower quality teaching.”

The NFER has called for work to be done to understand why 10% of teachers in special schools do not have QTS, compared to the national average of 3%.

It has also called for the Department for Education (DfE) to start measuring teaching assistant vacancy rates in schools as part of the annual school workforce census.

Special schools have around 41 TAs on average, which is considerably more than both the average primary (11) and secondary school (14), it said.

On average, special schools have one member of staff for every two children, compared to average ratios of 1:11 and 1:12 in primary and secondary schools.

Michael Scott, senior economist at NFER and the blog’s author, said: “Special schools are a vital part of the education landscape in England, but relatively little work has been done to understand the issues facing teachers and staff in these schools.

“Our findings emphasise how important teaching assistants are to providing education to children with a wide range of needs in all types of schools, but particularly special schools.

“Surveys tell us special schools face acute teaching assistant shortages, but DfE doesn’t collect regular data about this. It should do so.

“Without that information, we cannot fully assess the workforce challenge facing special schools.”

Margaret Mulholland, Send and inclusion specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “There are serious recruitment and retention pressures in all types of schools and colleges, but the impact is particularly severe in special schools and alternative provision settings.

“These schools not only need to meet higher staff to pupil ratios than other schools, but they also require staff with the knowledge and experience to support highly vulnerable children with complex needs.

“Special schools may recruit teachers with strong backgrounds in special educational needs therapies but who do not have Qualified Teacher Status.

“This is one of the reasons that the government has to be careful about how it implements planned legislation over requiring all teachers to have QTS so it does not worsen existing pressures.”

Rob Williams, senior policy adviser at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Support staff play a vital and rewarding role in helping children in special schools – but these findings echo what we hear from school leaders in these settings about the difficulties they face in affording, recruiting and keeping hold of teaching assistants.

“The unpalatable truth is that in some areas, teaching assistants can earn more working in a cafe or supermarket, and we need the Government to do more to improve their pay

“Access to specialist staff, such as educational psychologists and speech and language therapists, is also an issue amid workforce shortages, and neither are special schools immune to the recruitment and retention crisis facing teaching, where action to boost pay, ease workload, and to go further in fundamentally reforming school inspection, is desperately needed.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “Our landmark Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill will ensure that children have qualified teachers at the front of their classrooms driving high and rising standards.

“Work has also already begun, as part of our Plan for Change, to recruit an additional 6,500 expert teachers, including making £233m available next year to encourage more talented people into the classroom.

“We are committed to resetting the relationship with the education workforce and working alongside them to re-establish teaching as an attractive, expert profession.”