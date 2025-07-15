School apologises after pupil in Union flag dress removed from diversity day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school has apologised unreservedly to the wider community and the family of a 12-year-old pupil who was taken out of a diversity class after wearing a Union flag dress.

Bilton School in Rugby, Warwickshire, said it deeply regretted the distress caused by the incident and was committed to “learning from this experience and ensuring that every student feels recognised and supported when expressing pride in their heritage”.

Stuart Field said his daughter Courtney Wright was removed from the Culture Celebration Day last week “without saying a single word” and without being allowed to make an inclusive speech about the importance to her of being British, which referenced drinking tea, fish and chips and values of fairness and politeness.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Field wrote: “On my way to collect my daughter from school. She’s currently being made to sit at reception waiting for me.

“The reason? It’s cultural diversity day at school where children can wear clothing representing their culture and write a speech about their heritage. She’s been told it’s not for her as she gets to celebrate being British everyday.”

A statement issued on behalf of the school by the Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust said: “On Friday 11th July, an incident occurred during our Culture Celebration Day that caused considerable upset to one of our pupils, her family, and members of the wider community.

“We deeply regret the distress this has caused and offer our sincere and unreserved apologies.

“We have since spoken directly with the pupil and her family to listen to their concerns and reflect on how this could have been handled better.

“We are committed to learning from this experience and ensuring that every student feels recognised and supported when expressing pride in their heritage.”

The statement, which said the school was proud of the diversity of its students and the rich heritage they bring to the community, added: “As a school, we are reviewing our policies and strengthening staff training to ensure our practices reflect our values of inclusion, respect, and understanding for all.”

“We are committed to fostering an environment where every pupil feels respected, valued, and included.”

The school had billed the day as a opportunity for pupils to wear attire reflecting their nationality or family heritage, rather than a school uniform.