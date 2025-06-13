Parents say children are asking to miss school over ‘horror movie’ toilets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than one in three parents say they have been forced to raise concerns about the toilets at their child’s school, a new survey has suggested.

The poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children finds that the issues are so widespread that around 10 per cent report that their child has asked to miss school because of their concerns around the facilities.

Around one in six (17 per cent) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean, according to the survey for charity Parentkind.

One parent reported that their children felt like they were "stepping into a horror movie" when using the toilets, while another mentioned their child had encountered cockroaches in the school facilities.

The Censuswide poll also suggests that 11 per cent of parents stated their child had missed school or asked to stay home because of concerns about the toilets.

In response to these findings, the charity is urging the Government to prioritise funding for the improvement of what they describe as "disgusting" school toilets, as part of broader plans to enhance the school environment.

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

It comes after the Chancellor announced around £2.3bn per year for fixing “crumbling classrooms” and £2.4bn per year to rebuild 500 schools.

Some surveyed parents suggested their children had wet themselves at school, or suffered constipation, because of avoiding the toilets at their school.

Jason Elsom, chief executive of Parentkind, called for Government funds set out in the spending review to be used to make school toilets “fit for use”.

He said: “With a million children facing humiliation because of the disgusting state of school toilets, we need to shine a light on the health and well-being of our children who are refusing to drink during the day to avoid going to the toilet and the millions of children suffering constipation because their school toilets are so dirty.

“Parents tell us that we need to set aside the cash to clean and upgrade school loos.

“Parents tell us their children have seen ‘cockroaches coming out of the floors’ and toilets ‘covered in poo and urine’.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Schools understand the vital importance of toilets being clean and in good order, work hard to ensure this is the case, and will be dismayed at the findings of this research.

“Many schools are struggling with old and outdated buildings which require a great deal of maintenance because of years of government underfunding, and this may play a role in the perceptions reflected by respondents.

“We urgently need improved investment in upgrading and modernising school buildings.”