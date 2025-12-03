Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Children injured as school bus roof ripped off after hitting bridge

Lancashire Police were called to the scene on Wednesday

Dan Haygarth
Wednesday 03 December 2025 10:19 EST
The roof of the bus was ripped off after it hit the bridge
The roof of the bus was ripped off after it hit the bridge (The Hinds Head at Charnock Richard / Facebook)

A number of children have been injured after a school bus struck a bridge in Coppull, Lancashire on Wednesday afternoon.

Lancashire Police were called to Spendmore Lane, Coppull, just after 12.30pm to a report that the bus had hit the bridge.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and a road closure is in place.

Passengers have been taken off the bus and a number of children suffered injuries. The force said the injuries are thought to be “relatively minor” at this time.

The children are being assessed by paramedics.

Photos from the scene show the roof has been ripped off the bus.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

